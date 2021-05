Real Salt Lake and Nashville SC will clash for the first time ever on Saturday night in Sandy, Utah. The clash will cap a three-game homestand for Real Salt Lake. Nashville SC face a tall task in their first road match of the season as they attempt to Salt Lake's potent offense. Real Salt Lake (2-1-0, 6 points) is averaging two goals per match through its first three games. Rubio Rubin has been an important catalyst for fostering that high level of production with three goals and two assists this season.