15180 Dunn Rd, Hanover, VA 23192
Welcome to 15180 Dunn Road. A private 5 acres with updates throughout. Luxury vinyl flooring has been added all throughout the home. No pesky carpet to clean for those allergy sufferers. Bathrooms have been completely updated with new plumbing, bathtub inserts and vanity’s. The laundry room is a favorite feature with is large space perfect for storage. Walk into the large living room and sip your coffee next to the wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the large feel of an open floor plan from the kitchen to the dining room. The front stoop and back decks have been rebuilt to last for years to come. If you’d like privacy in Montpelier, look no further!richmond.com