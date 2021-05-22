newsbreak-logo
Hanover, VA

15180 Dunn Rd, Hanover, VA 23192

Richmond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 15180 Dunn Road. A private 5 acres with updates throughout. Luxury vinyl flooring has been added all throughout the home. No pesky carpet to clean for those allergy sufferers. Bathrooms have been completely updated with new plumbing, bathtub inserts and vanity’s. The laundry room is a favorite feature with is large space perfect for storage. Walk into the large living room and sip your coffee next to the wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the large feel of an open floor plan from the kitchen to the dining room. The front stoop and back decks have been rebuilt to last for years to come. If you’d like privacy in Montpelier, look no further!

richmond.com
Hanover, VARichmond.com

7135 Mccauley Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

This is a wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch home sat on an elevated lot in this quiet neighborhood that is close to both Highways and local amenities. Low maintenance vinyl siding with a covered entry porch add to this properties curb appeal. Three great sized bedrooms with the Primary bedroom featuring an En suite and a walk in closet. Rear deck, patio and shed to the Rear fenced in back yard.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

7230 Merle Smith Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

Welcome Home!!!! This move-in ready Colonial offers so many updates and awaits your visit. As you enter the home, there is a formal living room/office, formal dining room with tray ceilings, cozy family room with fireplace, bright and cheery eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings and skylights, wonderful counter and cabinet space, tiled backsplash and granite countertops. All appliances convey. Enjoy your screened porch off of the family room. The spacious, primary bedroom is private with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are cozy and have good closet space. All bathrooms are updated, there is a pull-down attic offering storage. The backyard is a private oasis. Situated in a cul-de sac, there is a great amount of parking and the yard is park-like. Bring your furniture and firepit! Roof and windows replaced in 2014. Heat pump and air handler in 2017. Schedule your tour today!
Hanover, VARichmond.com

8218 Georgie Ct, Hanover, VA 23116

Welcome to this 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial-style home located on a private cul-de-sac in Pearsons Corner! As you enter the foyer and living room areas you can see the classic charm of this home with wood floors throughout much of the home. The oversized kitchen is equipped with oak cabinets, pergo floors, a 16x10 dining area, pantry, and stainless-steel built-in microwave & stove. A formal dining and living room, family room with a brick fireplace and gas logs, sunroom, utility room, plus a first-floor primary bedroom with full bathroom & large closet complete the first floor. The second level includes four additional bedrooms that feature wood floors, a full hall bathroom, plus an additional primary bedroom with an en-suite. Additional features included low-maintenance vinyl siding and windows, architectural shingle roof, 20x14 storage shed, front porch, koi pond, and beautiful mature landscaping.
Montpelier, VARichmond.com

14474 Three Oaks Ct, Hanover, VA 23192

Custom built Stuart Turner designed home in Montpelier. This is a true gem located on 5 acres of lakefront w/ so much detail in the design. Formal living and dining rooms with large family room is perfect for entertaining and big family gatherings. The Florida room with large windows overlooks the beautiful backyard with in-ground pool and custom landscaping. Large eat-in kitchen has granite counters, double wall ovens, and plenty of counterspace for the gourmet cook! There is a bedroom on the main level that has been transformed into the ultimate room for the craft/hobby enthusiast! Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms and an office/study with custom bookcases. The large primary bedroom has a gorgeous ensuite full bath with custom tiled shower, h/h vanities and separate freestanding tub. The basement is designed with large rec room and game room that leads to the patio and out to the pool. Another bedroom on this level could also be perfect for a media room and includes another full bath. Rear load two car (oversized) garage has access from main level and the basement level. A true retreat in the country but also convenient to Short Pump and Richmond!
Hanover, VARichmond.com

8091 Glenbrook Dr, Hanover, VA 23111

Calling all INVESTORS!! Great Location, close to interstate, town, shopping, and dining. This Colonial home offers 4 bedrooms, with another room for a possible office or 5th bedroom if you hook into the county sewer. Hardwood floors are throughout the upstairs and most of the downstairs as well. The living room and family room both feature hardwood floors and masonry fireplaces. Great opportunity if you've been looking for a fixer upper in the desirable Atlee District. This home has a lot of potential and won't last long! HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS.
Richmond.com

10841 Mccann Pl, Hanover, VA 23005

Wonderful opportunity in Providence –gorgeous 5 bd/4 full ba transitional on semi private, fenced cul de sac lot. The Franklin offers flexibility in use & boasts a dedicated 1st floor office w/wall of built-ins & French door, open kitchen/dining area/family room, open 2nd flr loft & fin 3rd flr w/ full bath; 5th bdrm suite/rec room. Kitchen offers granite, island, pantry, raised bar seating, backsplash, dual gas oven, GE appls, built in microwave & soft close cabs/drawers. Eat-in dining area w/ recessed lighting leads to spacious, fully fenced backyard overlooking natural landscape. Upstairs features an open loft, 3 bdrms & utility rm w/cabs. Primary BR w/large WIC & privt bath w/ dual raised vanity w/blt in shelving, soaking tub & tile shower. 3rd flr is fully finished w/ LVP, full bath w/ sliding barn door, WIC – HVAC added. Ext features: 2-car garage w/ tankless h20 heater, shelving & opener, full irrigation, wide/covered front porch & no potential to build behind. Providence offers community park, sport field, 3 neighborhood ponds,walking trails,amphitheater, & basketball court. Premier Hanover schools, convenient to the town of Ashland, train & I95 leading to all things RVA!
Hanover, VARichmond.com

13915 Stanley Park Dr, Hanover, VA 23005

Better than New, Move in Ready. This Olivia Floor plan by R-CI Builders in the Luxury Emerald series with many Upgrades, features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, 9 foot Ceilings, Chestnut Satin finished Hardwood Floors in the Foyer, Hallway,Kitchen & Nook, Family Room and Dining Room. Large Family room with Gas Fireplace, Ceiling Fan and Recessed Lighting. Large Eat-in Kitchen with Granite Counters, Subway Tile Back-splash, Stainless appliances and 42" Norwich Cabinets finished in Linen. Formal Dining room with Chandelier and Columns. Primary Bedroom with 2-Walk-in Closets, Full Bath with Double Vanity, Over-Sized Ceramic Tile Shower with bench seat, Ceramic Tile flooring and Separate Toilet Closet. Two bedrooms at the opposite side of Home share the Full Hall Bath. Upstairs we have a Bonus room(23'6"x 13'10") and Walk-in Storage and Mechanical area. Outback we have a Covered Stamped Concrete Porch (12x13) 9'Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, with views of Woods. Finished Garage (23'8"x 21'2') with Auto Opener, Epoxy finished floor and Paved Driveway. Lastly, this MAJOR UPGRADE: LENNOX 20.00 Seer 4-Ton Variable Capacity A/C, 90,000 BTU Variable Capacity Gas Furnace Zoning System Installed 02-2021.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

9348 Kellogg Ln, Hanover, VA 23116

HOME IS NOT BUILT. List price reflects base price and elevation, Purchaser may select structural and design upgrades! GRANITE COUNTERS, OPEN FLOORPLAN, OPTION FOR VAULTED MORNING ROOM! Rutland Grove offers residents a picturesque retreat; featuring beautiful landscaping, sidewalks winding throughout the community, parks and open spaces as well as a fishing pond. Residents will enjoy all that the community has to offer, including access to nearby Rutland community amenities (clubhouse, pool and playgrounds); along with a prime location just minutes away from area dining, shopping and Route 295. (HOME IS NOT BUILT - Photos and visual tour are from builder's library and shown as an examples only. Colors, features and options will vary).
Hanover, VARichmond.com

706 S Center St, Hanover, VA 23005

Built in 1858 and fully renovated in 2016 this Colonial combines mid 19th century architecture with 21st century comfort and piece of mind. Modernized with new electrical, plumbing, 2-zone HVAC, and roof. Period windows combined with architectural noise reducing storms allow great natural light. The grand foyer will make you realize you are home and the fact it has been reinforced with steel will put you at ease. The household chef will love leathered granite counters, smooth-top range, dual ovens, and convection cooking options. Invite family and friends over to enjoy a formal dinner and they will appreciate the gorgeous wood floors and 9.7 foot ceilings. For more causal occasions, enjoy a cool drink on the full front porch or a gather in the large back yard around a fire. Private office allows you to work from home. Escape to the Main Bedroom Suite and have your own spa day in the private bathroom featuring a clawfoot tub and separate shower. Life will be a little easier with four bedrooms and custom laundry room on the same floor. This home is a lifestyle change convenient to local microbrew, farm to table meal, live music, I-95, or hop on the train for a day in Washington DC.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

9297 Janeway Dr, Hanover, VA 23116

ONE STORY LIVING AT ITS FINEST! Huge GREAT ROOM with Fireplace provides a warm, cozy place to relax & unwind. The Kitchen with a FARMHOUSE Sink, GRANITE Countertops and Island. REFRIGERATOR CONVEYS. Dining area is open to the Great Room and provides easy access to the COVERED Rear Porch - wonderful for entertaining. WASHER/DRYER/TV'S CONVEY! Primary Bedroom features a Tray Ceiling and En-Suite Bath with Jetted Tub. 2 more 1st Floor Bedrooms. Conveniently located close to Schools, Shopping, and easy access to major highways. Hardiplank siding. Tankless Water Heater.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

6538 Camille Dr, Hanover, VA 23111

Renovated brick rancher on a .6 acre, corner lot. 3 BR and 1 1/2 BA. Large living room with a morning room/office or study next to it with a wood burning fireplace. Just outside, you can enjoy the newly screened in porch where you can relax with a morning cup of coffee. New floors throughout. New carpet in all bedrooms and LVT throughout the living rooms, bathrooms, Kitchen and morning room. New kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, bathroom vanities, fixtures, toilets and freshly painted. HVAC is new as well as the hot water heater. New 10' x 14' storage shed in the rear as well as a storage area attached to the back porch. The rear yard is fenced with large mature trees in the front for added privacy.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

10340 Rapidan Way, Hanover, VA 23005

** Welcome to 10340 Rapidan Way! ** 2 Car Garage attached ! ** 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2 story, Huge Family room w/Brick Fireplace ! Florida Room with lots of natural light! Hey, check out built-in bookcases in Fla room and Family room! ** Formal Living or Optional Study ! Formal dining room and eat-in kitchen!- Dishwasher, fridge convey with washer and dryer- all "AS IS" , offering a basic CINCH one yr Warranty** Primary bedroom has large Walk-in closet & Full bath! ** Large two car garage with super storage attic above ! Toolshed-Storage in rear ! * This house has great bones and a low price!!, needs some TLC in & out! Replace carpet, Paint & decorate it your way! * Owners are selling "AS IS" and the subject has been Priced Accordingly. There was an inground pool. Yard is set up for Pool is still there! Buy a New pool, arrange the decking back, fill up the pool and jump in! Rear yard fenced ** Such a Grand location!! near Kings Charter area and all it's amenities. Atlee High School, Chickahominy, Cool Spring Elem. * near I-95 Atlee-Elmont exit !