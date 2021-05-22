newsbreak-logo
Band Battles: 16 Times Two Groups Used the Same Name at Once

By Bryan Rolli
98.7 Jack FM
98.7 Jack FM
 4 days ago
What's in a name? If you're a multi-platinum, arena-filling rock band, the answer is often "enough to go to court over." Plenty of rockers have gone through ugly, years-long litigation in order to wrest control of their band name back from their ex-bandmates, with both sides feeling equally entitled to the moniker. Sometimes it's a cut-and-dry case, with three-quarters of an original lineup triumphing over a former drummer or bassist who played on one lesser-known album or ill-fated tour. Other times it's more complicated, as co-leaders of a band — typically a singer and guitarist — have gone their separate ways and launched multiple versions of their old group.

98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

Victoria, TX
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Tracii Guns
Jon Anderson
Rick Wakeman
Steve Howe
Jay Rock
MusicPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Who Had the Best 10 Year Run in Rock History?: Roundtable

UCR is officially 10 years old! And while we're extremely proud to hit our milestone, we're also very aware that our decade of survival pales in comparison to some of rock's truly great 10 year runs. A lot can be accomplished in 3,650 days; band formations, ground breaking albums, era...
MusicPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Foreigner Add New Member Following Thom Gimbel’s Departure

Foreigner saw a chance to switch things up with the recent departure of longtime multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel: They've added guitarist Luis Maldonado to the lineup. “When Thom decided to leave, we talked to several multi-instrumentalists that did play sax and keyboards and everything that Thom did,” Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson tells UCR. “We tried a few and everybody did a good job. But nobody – I mean, I don’t know if anybody’s ever going to be able to top Thom Gimbel as far as being able to play all of those instruments so well.”
Musicloudersound.com

50 years on: the ultimate celebration of Led Zeppelin IV - only in Classic Rock

It’s the album we’re celebrating in this month’s issue; an album that’s celebrating its half-century in 2021; a little record most commonly known as Led Zeppelin IV. We’ve tried to offer a different insight into the oft-told tale of Zeppelin’s mighty fourth album, with a deep-dive track-by-track, and thoughts and explanations from the band, the engineer, a music professor, rock-star fans and more. We've also included a super special gift of a sheet of 'Write Your Own Led Zep Lyrics' fridge magnets.
Musicloudersound.com

The Classic Rock Album Of The Week Club

Every week, Classic Rock's Facebook group, the Album of the Week Club, listens to and discusses a classic album – or a not-so-classic album. The members of the votes contribute their own reviews and grade the album, and we publish the findings, with the aim of giving people reliable reviews and the wider rock community the chance to contribute.
MusicStereogum

Watch Duran Duran Play With Blur’s Graham Coxon & Trot Out Classics At Billboard Music Awards

Last week, new wave overlords Duran Duran announced their forthcoming album Future Past, and they dropped the lead single “Invisible,” which features guitar from Blur’s Graham Coxon. Last night, the band played “Invisible” for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards, the same show where Drake accepted an Artist Of The Decade award with his son. For the performance, Coxon joined Duran Duran. But the band didn’t just perform “Invisible.” They turned it into a medley with a couple of their undeniable bangers.
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. A special reissue of Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ could be on the way soon! Metallica recently posted some video of the album’s song “Wherever I May Roam” along with the hashtag “BlackAlbum2021?” A reissue would make sense since August marks the 30th anniversary of the ‘Black Album.’ Metallica has reissued other past albums, including Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, and Kill Em All.
MusicPosted by
Mental_Floss

11 Facts About Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven"

In the pantheon of classic rock songs, there's arguably no tune more classic than “Stairway to Heaven.” Led Zeppelin’s 1971 opus has it all: mystical lyrics, memorable riffs, a monster guitar solo, and crazy urban legends involving Hobbits and the Devil. In celebration of the song’s 50th anniversary, here are 11 facts about "Stairway to Heaven" that are guaranteed to put a bustle in your hedgerow—whatever that means.
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

Why did Megadeath fire bassist David Ellefson?

MEGADEATH is "officially parting ways" with co-founder and bassist David Ellefson amid sexual misconduct allegations. The band has rotated through several members during its 38 years but have not yet named a replacement bassist. Why did Megadeath fire bassist David Ellefson?. Heavy metal band Megadeath has fired bassist Ellefson amid...
Entertainmentradioinsight.com

Same Frequency, Two Very Different Lite FMs

Now, there’s a very different Lite FM on 106.7. West suburban Montreal’s CHSV was, until this week, one of several Soft ACs operated by Canada’s Evanov group as “The Jewel.” Those stations were relatively soft and eclectic. This week, CHSV and its Ottawa sister became “Lite,” while two other Breeze stations flipped to Country. Lite PD Ted Silver tells Montreal media writer Steve Faguy that the modernization centers the station in the ‘80s, making it more comparable to other stations that have been part of Soft AC’s rebound in recent years.
Cuero, TXPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Grab You Playlist Because Dueling Pianos is Coming to Cuero

Grab your playlist and dancing shoes, and get ready for a fun and entertaining night full of music and high energy in Cuero. Dueling Pianos is coming to The Venue on Church Street in Gobbler County this July. The Summer Weekend Wind Down Dueling Pianos event is set to take place on Friday, July 30th. The party starts at 7 p.m., and you can get down with the pianists till 11 p.m.
MusicPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Duran Duran Announce First Album in Six Years, ‘Future Past’

Duran Duran have announced their first studio album in six years, Future Past. Due Oct. 22, the LP is preceded by a new single, "Invisible," which is out tomorrow (May 19) and has been teased all week on the band's social media. Duran Duran will also be performing the song at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23.
MusicTelegraph

From Adele to Elvis: the 10 best Bob Dylan cover versions

Amazingly, not everyone likes Bob Dylan’s voice. Back in 1965, Mitch Jayne of bluegrass band The Dillards compared Dylan’s singing to “a dog with its leg caught on barbed wire,” an insult that has followed the great man around ever since. David Bowie called it “a voice like sand and glue” in his 1971 Song for Bob Dylan, although I think he meant it as a compliment. I’ve lost count of the number of people over the years who have told me they can’t listen to Dylan because “he can’t sing.”
MusicPosted by
People

H.E.R., Zendaya and Kehlani Were Almost in a Band: 'We Used to Perform Together'

H.E.R, Kehlani and Zendaya are the musical group we never knew we needed!. In speaking with The Carlos Watson Show, H.E.R, 23, shared her experiences of meeting other young musicians while growing up in California. The four-time Grammy winner mentioned that while she performed in a band with R&B artist Kehlani at one point during her childhood, Euphoria star Zendaya could have been added to the mix.
MusicPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Heart Don’t Regret Losing Money on Seattle Studio

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson looked back at the financial disaster that was their ownership of Bad Animals Studio in Seattle, saying it turned out to be “the right thing to do.”. Nancy and sister Ann completely revamped a previous recording establishment in 1991 and named it after their 1987 album....
Musiclampasasdispatchrecord.com

Band names award winners

It has been an interesting year for the Badger Band. Navigating UIL regulations, TMEA rules, TEA guidance and virtual learning, the Badger Band has pushed forward and continued to thrive. Band Awards Night was held May 14. The 2021-2022 Badger Band officers were announced as Band President Kaitlyn Keener, Band Vice President Megan Flick, Band Secretary Ella Hairston and Band Historian Madison…
MusicPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters Confirm More 2021 Shows

BottleRock Napa Valley has announced its star-studded 2021 lineup, with Guns N' Roses, Stevie Nicks and Foo Fighters headlining the event. The three-day festival takes place from Sept. 3-5, 2021, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. BottleRock also features local gourmet food, chef performances on a culinary stage and drinks from dozens of local wineries.