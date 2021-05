UFC Vegas 27 was bereft of singular moments that fans will recall a few months from now, but that doesn’t mean it was a bad card. Rob Font proved his win over Marlon Moraes was anything but a fluke, dominating Cody Garbrandt over the course of 25 minutes to establish himself as a legitimate threat to the bantamweight crown. Carla Esparza, as an underdog, beat the brakes off the hyped Yan Xiaonan to potentially secure a title show at strawweight. Those fights as a whole won’t be forgotten, even if they don’t come anywhere close to FOTY contenders. Here’s the other understated happenings and memories from the evening.