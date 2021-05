A Beaufort-area family narrowly escaped after a fire that started from a candle engulfed their mobile home on Saturday, Burton Fire District Investigators say. The Burton Fire Department responded to calls of a fire around 4 a.m. at Independent Mobile Home Park off Trask Parkway on Saturday. A family member woke to the sounds of the burning, according to a press release from the Burton Fire District. The family of three was able to escape and close the bedroom door behind them, containing the fire. The fire alarms in the home did not activate, according to the press release.