A Simple Explanation of The Samecoin Ecosystem For Normal People like Joe
Let's face it, learning about crypto can be complicated. There's tons of info to digest, and some people can find it overwhelming. Introducing Joe—a normal guy just like you. He's heard a bit about Crypto in the past, has seen the huge rise of coins like Bitcoin and has some interest. But Joe also leads a busy life, he works hard all day and he doesn't have the time or inclination to learn everything there is to know about Crypto and Bitcoin. He's interested in the future of a blockchain payment system and digital currency, but he still doesn't understand it all. And he'd actually like to start spending digital currency on normal items that he buys every week, rather than as some hypothetical investment. Sound familiar? You might be like Joe, too.