FC Cincinnati edges Montreal 2-1, Vallecilla scores

Real Salt Lake will journey to Texas tonight to take on FC Dallas at 6 p.m. So far this season FC Dallas has been up and down team, leading it to be a little difficult to pin down what we might expect to see with them. They looked good with their win against Portland, but then lost to Minnesota, a team that RSL beat. Then both teams have lost to San Jose, FC Dallas also tied Colorado and Houston. So, which team will face each other is really a question we need to ask for both teams.