newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: US coronavirus cases at lowest levels since June

By The Associated Press
Republic
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — New coronavirus cases in the U.S. have decreased to rates not seen since June. It’s sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. The seven-day average for new cases dropped below 30,000 per day this week. CDC director...

www.therepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccination Rates#Lower Risk#July#Americans#Southern#Ap#Dutch#Education#The European Union#The White House#World Health Organization#Lsu Health Shreveport#Johnson Johnson#Oregon Lottery#Robert Koch Institute#Navy#Associated Press#Sherpa#Oregon Health Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Curfews
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus update: Global cases of COVID-19 top 158 million and India's case tally above 22.6 million

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose above 158 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.29 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in cases and deaths by wide margins, with 32.7 million cases and 581,755 deaths, or about a fifth of the worldwide tallies. India is second to the U.S. by cases at 22.7 million and third by fatalities at 246,116. India added 360,000 new cases Monday, according to its health ministry and more than 3,700 deaths. Those numbers are widely held to be greatly undercounted given the stress on its healthcare system, which is struggling to cope with a massive second wave of infections. Western countries have sent aid to help the nation of almost 1.4 billion's hospitals, which are short on oxygen and other lifesaving equipment and medicines. Brazil is third with 15 million cases and second by fatalities at 422,340. Mexico has the fourth-highest death toll at 218,985 and 2.4 million cases, or 15th highest tally. The U.K. has 4.5 million cases and 127,865 deaths, the fifth-highest in the world and highest in Europe.
Public HealthVoice of America

Coronavirus Cases Still Surging in India

The coronavirus crisis is not abating in India, with the country reporting Sunday that it had counted more than 403,000 new infections and 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours. In addition, health experts say the tolls are likely undercounted. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not imposed a nationwide...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

In India’s northeast there’s fear of a virus surge to come

GAUHATI, India — With experts saying the coronavirus is likely spreading in India’s northeastern state of Assam faster than anywhere else in the country, authorities were preparing Monday for a surge in infections by converting a massive stadium and a university into hospitals. Cases in Assam started ticking upward a...
Public Healthbcfocus.com

“Maybe by the end of 2022 we can say there is no coronavirus”

The director of the Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center, Fernando Simón, raised the possibility of ending COVID-19 by the end of 2022. “Maybe by the end of next year , we will be able to say that there is no coronavirus. We are in this situation will probably continue with us, but there are options that it will not happen like that. “
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Bangladesh detects first cases of Indian coronavirus variant

Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, the country's health directorate said on Saturday, prompting the government to keep its border sealed for another two weeks. Six cases of the Indian variant had been detected in Bangladesh, Nasima Sultana, additional director...
U.S. PoliticsCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

US COVID-19 cases, deaths drop to lowest levels in a year

Today Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the 7-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths—546—is now the lowest level recorded since March of 2020, when the pandemic was just beginning in most parts of the country. "We should all have cautious optimism,"...
Public HealthMetro International

India ‘on war footing’ as coronavirus infections pass 24 million

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm over the rapid spread of the coronavirus through India’s vast countryside on Friday, as the official tally of infections crossed 24 million, and 4,000 people died for the third straight day. The highly transmissible B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus first...
Public Healthreviewjournal.com

LETTER: The United States, India and the coronavirus

The news stories these days are filled with the havoc that the second wave of COVID-19 is causing on India and its fragile public health and health care infrastructure. A lot of emergency aid to the tune of a few million dollars in the form of Band-Aid solutions — oxygen cylinders, masks, etc. — is being funneled to India.
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Active COVID-19 Cases At Lowest Level Since Early November

More than 4 million adults in Massachusetts have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose after steady progress over the weekend, while most measures of the virus's impact continued to improve ahead of another reopening step starting Monday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 72,352 vaccine doses administered and...