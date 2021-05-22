newsbreak-logo
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $311,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

