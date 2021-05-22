Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.