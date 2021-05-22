newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apa#Nasdaq Inc#Equity Investment#Stock Investors#Zacks Investment Research#Apa Co#Sec#Keycorp#The Goldman Sachs Group#Permian#Inspire Advisors Llc#Mizuho#Counsel#Company#Corporate Insiders#Ownership#Research Analysts#Transmission Assets#Midday Trading#Suriname
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. SEC
Country
Egypt
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Graypoint LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doliver Advisors LP Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 1.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 334,777 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $187,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doliver Advisors LP Takes $433,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 38,357 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.9% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,839,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,455,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $76,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.