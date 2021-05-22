newsbreak-logo
Ohio State

Vaccines, warm weather expected to keep summer COVID cases low; Ohio vaccinations jumped after vaccine lotto news. Latest COVID-19 updates

By Joel Shannon, Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccines have dramatically lowered the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. during the winter and spring, and warm summer weather will make it even harder for the virus to spread, according to a projection released this week by an influential model. Even as Americans are expected to rapidly ditch masks...

www.msn.com
PharmaceuticalsHealthline

Have We Reached a Vaccination Tipping Point for COVID-19?

Before a population can reach herd immunity, an inflection point has to occur — the point where there’s enough immunity, through vaccination and previous infection, that cases begin to decline consistently. Experts suspect the United States hit an inflection point in late April. Cases may continue to steadily decline, especially...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Children 12-15 to start receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

On Monday, the FDA expanded its emergency authorization use for the Pfizer vaccine to include the 12-15 age group.John Angelillo/UPI. Adolescents 12 to 15 will start receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Thursday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday signed off on the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for the age group.
TravelPortsmouth Times

Can I travel after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

It is that time of year when many people are looking forward to their summer vacation plans. However, people may be wondering if this is finally a time when they can travel with minimal health risks, or if they may have to postpone adventures once again, just as they did last summer, when the global pandemic was still raging?
Ohio StateBakersfield Channel

Fully vaccinated man in Ohio hospitalized with COVID-19

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Brendon Hrepic says he is still shocked that COVID-19 caught up with him when WEWS spoke with him via Zoom from his hospital bed. “The doctor that I saw at the ER was like ‘you are literally the worse case that I’ve ever seen post-vaccination,’” said Hrepic.
Pharmaceuticalssciencebasedmedicine.org

The COVID-19 “Vaccine Holocaust”: The latest antivaccine messaging

Months before emergency use authorizations (EUAs) were granted by the FDA for vaccines against COVID-19, starting with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and then continuing with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines, those of us who’ve been following and trying to counter the antivaccine movement predicted that antivaxxers would publicize and weaponize reports of death and adverse events after COVID-19 vaccines to give the impression that the vaccines are dangerous. By the end of January, our predictions had come true even more blatantly than I had expected, as I discussed this technique three months ago and why it is deceptive. The first time I had noted this technique of antivaccine messaging was actually as far back as December, when antivaxxers were publicizing reports of Bell’s palsy and syncope within days after the Pfizer vaccine had been released under an EUA. It’s a technique that continued with claims based on VAERS that COVID-19 vaccines cause heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths, with these sorts of claims being central to messaging by antivaccine activist Del Bigtree. None of these reports demonstrated causation, but that didn’t stop antivaxxers from publicizing them. Then, when the FDA issued a pause for the J&J vaccine based on (at the time) one-in-a-million reports to VAERS of a rare type of blood clot, reports that the FDA and CDC took very seriously, antivaxxers predictably went wild over it, even though the risk-benefit ratio of the vaccine was still deemed to be favorable.
Public HealthNY Daily News

COVID vaccinations are ‘endgame’ to get India out of crisis

During an appearance on ABC News’ Sunday show “This Week,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said the only for India out of its COVID crisis was through vaccinations. “India is the largest vaccine-producing country in the world. They’ve got to get their resources -- not only from within but also from without -- that’s the reason why other countries need to chip in to be able to get either supplies for the Indians to make their own vaccines or to get vaccines donated,” Fauci said.
Garden City, NYadelphi.edu

Adelphi COVID-19 Vaccination and Mask Update

We are pleased to provide the following important updates to our COVID-19 prevention measures:. Adelphi has once again been allotted a limited number of Pfizer vaccine doses from New York state. On-campus COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible Adelphi community members will resume on Monday, May 17, 2021. Should additional doses remain, they will be made available to eligible family members beginning Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Monterey County, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

UPDATED: A guide to Covid-19 vaccinations in Monterey County.

How things have changed since health care workers were first vaccinated against Covid-19 in Monterey County in December. For awhile vaccines were hard to get, now they are plentiful. While more than half of Monterey County residents from age 16 and up have received at least one dose, the vaccinations will continue until as many people as possible are protected against the deadly virus.
Oregon County, MOThe News

COVID-19 cases and vaccine numbers update

COVID-19 numbers for Oregon County were a total of 859 cases as of press time on Tuesday, May 11. There is one case currently on isolation and 858 off isolation. Statewide there have been 2,064 new confirmed cases in the past seven days. According to covidvaccine.mo.gov, as of Tuesday, May...
Public Healthcoladaily.com

Wednesday COVID-19 update: 182 new cases, 3,120,700 total vaccinations

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the following COVID-19 updates as of Wednesday. Total SC residents with at least one vaccine: 1,790,392. Total SC residents who have completed vaccination: 1,436,350. Total doses received by SC residents: 3,120,700. To view the vaccination dashboard click here. Wednesday's cases...
Public Healthlegalexaminer.com

Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Claims

During the last 15 months, as people around the world have confronted the COVID-19 pandemic, success has been made. In the U.S. alone, 40 percent of adults, that’s 104-million people, are now fully vaccinated. However, there are concerns that those in charge of making sure victims of COVID-19 vaccine and treatment-related injuries are compensated may not be getting the job done.
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

How do you feel about the CDC’s new mask guidance?. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances. We want to know how this...