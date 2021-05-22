Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 375 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 197.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com