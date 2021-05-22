newsbreak-logo
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $282,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
Graypoint LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 351.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Doliver Advisors LP Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 1.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.42.
Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.
$47.45 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce sales of $47.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $48.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $46.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in...
Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Doliver Advisors LP Takes $433,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a...
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 38,357 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.5% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “
Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.