The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $282,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com