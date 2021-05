MADISON -Citing experience, Councilwoman Debra Coen of Hoyt Street and Board of Health President Eric Range of Belleau Avenue have established their campaign priorities. There are two, three-year seats up for election this year. No Republicans filed to run in the primary, which will be held on Tuesday, June 8. Democrats Coen and Range, running as a team, are vying for the two seats, as is Democrat Thomas Haralampoudis.