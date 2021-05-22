Your CBD Store is now open in Clarksville

The Clarksville Downtown Market is a weekly open-air market featuring farmers and artisans who offer locally-grown fresh produce, food items, and handcrafted products. The Market strives to provide an opportunity for customers to connect with local businesses while enhancing the quality of life in our community. Enjoy live music, meet our Market mascot, “Corny the Cob,” and participate in special events on select market days. Thanks to the votes of our loyal market patrons and the Clarksville community, our market was voted #1 in America in the American Farmland Trust's "2020 Market Celebration!" We are proud of that accomplishment and look forward to a great 2021 market season. Come join us!