HC Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 7.7% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

