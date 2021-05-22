HC Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).