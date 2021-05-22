5-game thriller sends DWG KIA to MSI 2021 final, MAD Lions out

World champion DWG KIA has secured the last spot in the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational final after beating MAD Lions in an intense five-game seriesames. To defend the MSI trophy for Europe, MAD Lions had to take out the reigning world champion DWG KIA in the last semifinal of the tournament. After facing off twice during the rumble stage, it was clear that DWG KIA would enter as the clear favorites but with a slight chance of an upset. MAD Lions had to play their best series ever, which they did. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to tackle DWG KIA who kept calm until the very end and took victory 3-2. This puts DWG KIA in the grand final where Royal Never Give Up is waiting.