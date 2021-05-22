newsbreak-logo
Beverly Hills, CA

‘I Would Like Proof of Her Death Sent to Me’: Defendant Accused of Hiring Hitman to Murder Woman Who Turned Down His ‘Sexually Aggressive’ Advances

By Colin Kalmbacher
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in Beverly Hills, Calif. stands accused of hiring a hitman to kill a woman he barely knew after she tried to break off an essentially nonexistent relationship. Scott Quinn Berkett, 24, was arrested without incident on Friday and charged in a murder-for-hire plot against an unnamed female victim, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Los Angeles County, CAfox5ny.com

Trial of Robert Durst resumes

The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed on Monday after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic. Durst didn't appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court for the day's proceedings.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
People

3 Men Arrested After Woman Shot During Daylight Robbery at Celebrity-Loved Beverly Hills Restaurant

Beverly Hills Police have arrested three men in connection to an armed robbery at famed celebrity hotspot Il Pastaio in March that left one restaurant patron shot and injured. Malik Lamont Powell, 20, Khai McGhee, 18, and Marquise Anthony Gordon, 30, were taken into police custody on Tuesday under one felony count each of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.