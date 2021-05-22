newsbreak-logo
Man sentenced to probation for impersonating federal agent

 2 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was sentenced on Friday to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine for impersonating a federal agent. Allen David Reinemund, 58, of Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in February to impersonating a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent after a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for speeding.

