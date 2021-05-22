Duke basketball: Breakneck point guard hears from Blue Devils

The second-year point guard, Coby White, out of the University of North Carolina has had his ups and downs to start his NBA season, but it has become fair to question whether he is the answer for the Chicago Bulls at point guard going into the future. A lot of expectations were put on him. He was the first top 10 point guard picked by the Chicago Bulls since Derrick Rose in 2008. While he is only finishing up his sophomore season, but nobody is sure if he answers the Bulls’ point guard problems.