Duke basketball: Breakneck point guard hears from Blue Devils

By Matt Giles
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lightfooted point guard has entered the Duke basketball recruiting radar. Between returning sophomore point guard Jeremy Roach and incoming freshman shooting guard Trevor Keels — both are former five-star recruits — chances are at least one will be bound for the professional level by this time next year. Outside of those two, the only other scholarship guard set to be on the 2021-22 Duke basketball roster is a four-star 2021 signee in Jaylen Blakes.

