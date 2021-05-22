Turns Out Tom Cruise Barely Pulled Off One Of Mission: Impossible’s Most Iconic Scenes

Tom Cruise has been one of the busiest men in Hollywood, as per usual. He's been hard at work on Mission: Impossible 7 and is likely gearing up for the eighth installment as well. And he's also found time to save a crew member’s life while performing his own stunts and even hand back his Golden Globes. When it comes to his work, Cruise's stunts are impeccable and makes his movies, especially the Mission: Impossible franchise, incredibly exciting, especially when you keep in mind that he's pulled them off himself. However, it turns out Cruise barely pulled off one of Mission: Impossible’s most iconic scenes.