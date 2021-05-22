newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stand in antitrust trial

msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple CEO Tim Cook on Friday told a federal court that threats to iPhone security and privacy made it necessary to keep tight control of the App Store, which "Fortnite" game maker Epic Games says is a monopoly that Apple illegally abuses. Conway G. Gittens reports.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#Ceo#Ceo#Trial Court#The App Store#Epic Games#Federal Court#Stand#Privacy#Conway#Tight Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Related
Oakland, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Judge digs into Apple app store policies as Epic trial ends

SAN RAMON, Calif. — The judge who will decide a case challenging Apple’s stranglehold on its iPhone app store indicated on Monday she would like to promote more competition but without dismantling a commission system that reaps billions of dollars for the technology powerhouse. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers...
Businesswhathifi.com

Apple's WWDC 2021 event confirmed for 7th June start

Apple has announced that this year's WorldWide Developers Conference will take place from the 7th to the 11th June. Like last year's WWDC, the event will go ahead online. The big news is typically revealed at the keynote speech on day one. Apple CEO Tim Cook will get the ball rolling from 6pm BST / 10am PDT this year, live from the tech giant's Apple Park HQ. Fans will be able to stream the event via Apple.com and the company's YouTube channel.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Services push makes Apple a target

Apple's successful long-term effort to generate new revenue from the services that run on top of iPhones and Macs is also carving out new vulnerabilities for the giant — including antitrust charges, lawsuits by developers and new conflicts over privacy and content moderation. Why it matters: Apple has been relatively...
Businessinvezz.com

Apple will ‘lose the war’ against Epic

Apple should wins it ongoing legal case against the video game maker Epic. Charging different rates on App Store opens the door for government to step in and regulate rates. App Store is a critical part of the company’s services business that generates more than $50 billion annually. Apple Inc...
Businesseminetra.com

Epic Games confronts Apple on the final day of a court battle over monopoly claims

And on Monday, Epic Games Inc. began closing arguments to judges to determine if iPhone makers have unfair exclusivity that would hurt third-party software developers. They started discussing familiar topics: How to define a market In the center of the case. Epic wants Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the US District Court to consider distributing the app on the iPhone as a market. Meanwhile, Apple emphasized that there are many competing devices.
BusinessBBC

Epic v Apple: What have we learned?

The much-hyped Epic v Apple trial is due to finish on Monday in California. Epic Games is suing Apple over the way it runs its App Store. It says the store is a monopoly and charges exorbitant fees on games like Epic's popular Fortnite. Apple makes Epic pay a 30%...
Video GamesCNET

Epic makes final pitch to limit Apple's App Store control in Fortnite trial

Fortnite maker Epic Games says Apple has lost its way. The company co-founded by Steve Jobs positioned itself as an underdog to market leaders like Microsoft. But Apple's hold over the 1 billion active iPhones in the world has made it a monopolist, Epic argued, that needs to be forced to change. Apple, meanwhile, says Epic just wants a free ride on its innovative technology. It's now up to a US District Court judge in California to decide.
Businessadexchanger.com

Tim Cook Pushes Back Against Epic Games; Xandr’s Future Is Unclear

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Move over Epic, it’s Tim’s turn. The Apple CEO had his say in federal court on Friday as part of a lawsuit Epic filed after its hugely popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store last year for flouting Apple’s requirement of a 30% cut of in-game revenues. Epic is arguing that Apple runs its store as an illegal monopoly because iOS devices don’t allow alternative payment systems. Cook pushed back, saying that opening up the iPhone to rival app stores would hinder users. And (shocker) he also said Apple isn’t a monopoly. Per the Wall Street Journal, Cook emphasized Apple’s commitment to security and privacy and his belief that third-party developers with their own app stores aren’t motivated to match the level of user protection that Apple provides with its App Store. Apple faces increasing threats from lawmakers and regulators around the world who’re examining the power it has over third-party software developers. Epic isn’t the only one ripping into Apple – business mogul Barry Diller blasted the company over its App Store fees in an interview with CNBC, saying that his companies, and others like them, are “overcharged in a disgusting manner.”
TechnologyGamasutra

Tim Cook: Third-party payments on the App Store would be a 'terrible' idea

Apple CEO Tim Cook claims allowing App Store developers link to their own third-party marketplaces and payment systems would be a "terrible" idea. As reported by Bloomberg, Cook was called to the stand last week during the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple trial and was asked to outline why Apple is reluctant to give its developers and users more freedom when it comes to spending.
Businessglobalcompetitionreview.com

Apple of discord: The Tipline for 24 May 2021

Antitrust trial testimony often lives up to the hype, if only because the bar is usually set quite low. That was not the case on Friday when expectations were high as Tim Cook took the stand to defend the iPhone manufacturer’s iOS ecosystem. Apple's chief executive did not disappoint. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’s challenging questions for Cook provided more than enough material to land a courtroom-sketched-version of the two above the fold of Saturday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal.
Businesscompletemusicupdate.com

Apple boss takes to the stand in Epic App Store legal battle

Apple boss Tim Cook took to the witness stand on Friday as part of the ongoing legal battle between the tech giant and ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games over its App Store rules. He insisted that Apple only allowed in-app purchases via its own payments platform because of privacy and security concerns, while arguing that that policy didn’t create any competition law issues, because unhappy users could always shift to an Android phone.