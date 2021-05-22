Where to find Serrice Ice Brandy for Doctor Chakwas in Mass Effect 2 Legendary Edition
Not everyone went down with the ship when the Normandy fell at the start of Mass Effect. In Mass Effect 2 Legendary Edition, you can reunite with Doctor Chakwas, your chief medical officer, in the Normandy 2's medical area. She'll be delighted to see you once again, and if the pair of you talk enough, she'll share how she used to have a bottle of Serrice Ice Brandy in the previous Normandy. If you're up for tracking it down, you can locate it again to make a new ship feel a little bit more like home.