Kentucky State

NCAA softball tournament: Kentucky on wrong end of rout against Notre Dame

By Jerry Tipton
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Kentucky, which had dominated opponents in previous NCAA Lexington Regional softball tournaments, experienced the hopeless feeling of one-sided defeat Saturday. Notre Dame crushed Kentucky 12-3 to advance to Sunday’s finals. The game was halted after five innings because of a mercy rule. Kentucky, which had outscored opponents 67-8 in its...

www.kentucky.com
Kentucky Statewpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky survives Northwestern, advances to Notre Dame

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 14 seeded Kentucky Softball team fell to Notre Dame in five innings Saturday before battling back to down the Northwestern Wildcats 7-2 in an elimination game to advance into Sunday's NCAA Lexington Regional final at John Cropp Stadium. Kentucky and Notre Dame will square off...
Bangor, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Bangor walks it off at home against Notre Dame

BANGOR, Pa. - Two of the best teams in the Colonial League going toe-to-toe in softball on Wednesday. Host, Bangor, took this one in a late innings thriller over Notre Dame Green Pond. Notre Dame jumped out to an early 4-0 lead before the Slaters began to make their comeback...
Notre Dame, INund.com

Notre Dame Named Potential NCAA Baseball Regional Host

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame was named as one of the 20 potential host sites for the upcoming regionals in the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, the NCAA Division I Selection Committee announced Friday afternoon. The selection committee introduced the list of 20 host sites...
Sportsseehafernews.com

Manitowoc Lincoln Softball Claims Two Wins in Doubleheader Against Notre Dame

The Manitowoc Lincoln girls softball team swept a doubleheader from Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay by scores of 17-6 and 11-8. Lizzy Stuebs pitched a complete game for the ships in the opener and was supported by a balanced attack including three hits apiece from Kailee Ansorge and Maria Kraynek, who had 4-RBI’s.
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Softball: Giampolo powers No. 3 Notre Dame

Ashley Giampolo had a home run and four RBI as she went 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs and a stolen base for Notre Dame, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, which won a 15-10 slugfest over Allentown in Allentown. Sarah Dunn was 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBI,...
College Sportsdrexeldragons.com

Dragons Fall in Heartbreaking Fashion to Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament

DENVER, Colo. - DENVER, Colo. – Notre Dame's Wheaton Jackoboice scored the tie-breaking goal with 1:19 to play and the fourth-ranked and sixth-seeded Fighting Irish edged Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Championships, 10-8. The Dragons trailed by four, but rallied to tie the game, before falling in the final minutes. The loss snapped a nine-game Drexel win streak as the Dragons ended their season with a 10-3 record. Notre Dame (8-3) will advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals. The Irish will pllay either Maryland or Vermont next weekend.
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Softball: No. 2 Notre Dame blanks No. 14 Robbinsville

Rylee Michalak pitched a two-hitter with four walks and 10 strikeouts as Notre Dame, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, shut out No. 14 Robbinsville, 7-0, in Robbinsville. Emily Reinstein went 4-for-4 with two RBI and a run while Ella McCologan went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Alyana Giampolo also doubled twice and scored two runs as well. Ashley Giampolo chipped in with two runs, too.
College SportsDayton Daily News

Miami softball falls to Notre Dame in NCAA regional

The Miami RedHawks softball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Notre Dame on Friday in the NCAA Lexington Regional at John Cropp Stadium. The RedHawks (46-9) broke a scoreles tie with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Mackenzie Moore and an RBI single by Adriana Barlow.
Notre Dame, INWNDU

Notre Dame hopes to bounce back against Valpo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time this season, Notre Dame baseball will look to bounce back after losing a weekend series. They’ll look to get back on track Tuesday against Valpo. The Irish have already played Valpo twice this season. Both times were at Frank Eck Stadium,...
Valparaiso, INNWI.com

Valparaiso baseball drought continues against Notre Dame

VALPARAISO — Everything seemed to be lining up for Valparaiso to end its long drought against Notre Dame, which scored in just one inning Tuesday at Emory G. Bauer Field. Valpo took a three-run lead into the eighth inning, when the floodgates burst open. The Fighting Irish sent 12 batters to the plate and used the seven-run inning to defeat the hosts for the 11th consecutive time in the series, 7-4.
Sportscollegecrosse.com

NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament First Round Preview: (6) Notre Dame vs Drexel

We’ve talked about this one a lot in various other matchups, but it’s going to play a prominent effect again in this one. Notre Dame obviously has the massive faceoff edge in this game, both in terms of the numbers - Notre Dame is about 14% better than Drexel - and in how many options they can throw at the Dragons compared to what the Dragons have - the Irish have two elite faceoff men in Kyle Gallagher and Charles Leonard; Drexel rides Jimmeh Koita nearly exclusively. But the faceoff numbers haven’t necessarily been indicative of win-loss in ND games this year. In their first matchup with Duke in South Bend, the Irish won only 30% of faceoffs but utterly dominated Duke 13-8 to hand the Devils their first loss of the year. Why? Duke blew eight clears. Notre Dame was perfect on them. In the second matchup against Duke, Notre Dame was 57% and 56% on faceoffs in the 3rd and 4th Quarters. They were outscored 9-5. Why? The Irish blew six clears in that game and nearly all of them came in the 4th Quarter when they held a substantial lead. The clearing game has played almost as much of a role in the outcome of Irish games as faceoffs. And the clears is the one area of this game where Drexel has an advantage. Not substantially, but they clear it about a percent better than ND. Continuing to hold that advantage, but also pressing Notre Dame into failed clears and mistakes is where Drexel can be in this game to the end, because on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball they are more than a match for the Irish.