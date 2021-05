Rick Santorum used his first television appearance after his ouster from CNN to defend his comments on Native Americans and decry what he sees as “cancel culture.”. “What I said was not at all disparaging towards Native Americans. What I was talking about is the founding of the United States of America and that Native Americans did not have a role in the founding of our country,” Santorum told Fox News’ Sean Hannity just two days after his CNN departure became news and caused his name to trend on Twitter. He called his ouster “disappointing.”