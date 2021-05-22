How to use the Smart Search bar in Safari on iPhone and iPad

If you have color lights in your home and are only using them for remote controls, you are truly missing out if you don't know how to set a color for HomeKit lights. With just a few taps, you can liven up your living room for your next dinner party or enjoy a simulated sunset to wind down in the evening. Whether you have one of the best HomeKit light bulbs, light panels, or light strips, it is easy to set the perfect mood for any situation through the Home app. Here's how to set a color for HomeKit lights!