Preble County, OH

Alexa Little is May’s Young Professional of the Month

By Register Herald
Eaton Register Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePREBLE COUNTY — Preble Connect’s Young Professional of the Month for May 2021 is Alexa Little, Program Coordinator at My Neighbor’s House. Alexa’s nominator wrote: “Alexa Little is the Program Coordinator for the newly opened recovery center, My Neighbor’s House. My Neighbor’s House is an initiative of Thrive Therapeutics and their mission is to enhance the successful recovery of those experiencing a mental illness or substance use disorders by offering a welcoming and supportive environment in which they can heal, grow, and thrive.

