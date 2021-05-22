38 Cleaning Secrets People With Really Nice Homes Swear By

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ever since moving into my mid-century house last year, I have been stumped on how to effectively clean my baseboard heaters. The whole house is filled with them — they stretch over entire walls — and they’re a bit of a dust trap. The heaters sit a couple inches above the ground, which is enough space for dust, dirt, and dog hair to easily collect — but not enough space to fit my vacuum’s roller brush. Meanwhile, the openings at the top of the baseboards where the warm air comes out are hardly big enough to fit one of my fingers. In the year my boyfriend and I have lived here, I’ve never really managed to get them actually clean. And I suspect the previous homeowners struggled with this too, because there is certainly more than one year’s worth of dust in there.