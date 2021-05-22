Is Aurix A Secure Exchange?

This post originally appeared on the Unbounded Capital website and we republished with permission from Dave Mullen-Muhr. While it has been known in the two years since BSV was “delisted” from multiple exchanges under the guise of protecting exchange customers from an insecure network, the claim of BSV’s alleged insecurity has recently been brought back to our attention from new entrants into the cryptocurrency space. Multiple people we are speaking to are confused as to why there is such a delta between how Unbounded Capital sees Bitcoin’s (BSV) security and how exchanges like Binance and Coinbase see Bitcoin’s security. At Unbounded Capital we understand Bitcoin to be incredibly secure with effective settlement of transactions nearly instant (as fast as communication channels can send the packets of data across the internet), while the aforementioned exchanges imply, or explicitly claim, that Bitcoin is so insecure that they required comically long 1008 confirmations to recognize transactions as settled. This is allegedly in the name of protecting themselves and their customers against 51% attacks and reorgs, among additional vague and non-quantifiable criteria.