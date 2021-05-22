newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

Is Aurix A Secure Exchange?

By Shawn Du'Mmett
cryptopolitan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a recent report, the global Cryptocurrency Market estimated at USD 792.53 Million in 2019 is expected to reach USD 5,190.62 Million by 2026. The value of the cryptocurrency market topped $2 trillion for the first time on Monday, 26 April 2021, driven by a rally in ether, the second-largest digital coin.

www.cryptopolitan.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security System#Layered Security#Advanced Technology#Blockchain#Digital Technology#Computer Security#Cash Transactions#Cnbc Analysts#Crypto Exchange Platforms#Crypto Transactions#Global Crypto Adoption#Innovative Solutions#Crypto Based Transactions#Cutting Edge Innovation#Firewall Protection#Crypto Theft#Banking#Hackers Cryptocurrency#Customer#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Commodities & Future
Related
Economyventureburn.com

Nigerian fintech startup BFREE secures funding

Lagos-based fintech startup BFREE has secured an undisclosed amount of funding in a seed round led by Nigeria-based Beta.Ventures alongside Launch Africa Ventures and GreenHouse Capital. BFREE secures undisclosed amount of funding. Ike Eze, of Beta Ventures, attributes the investment into the fintech startup to its social impact feature that...
Marketscoingeek.com

An offer for profit-seeking exchanges

This post originally appeared on the Unbounded Capital website and we republished with permission from Dave Mullen-Muhr. While it has been known in the two years since BSV was “delisted” from multiple exchanges under the guise of protecting exchange customers from an insecure network, the claim of BSV’s alleged insecurity has recently been brought back to our attention from new entrants into the cryptocurrency space. Multiple people we are speaking to are confused as to why there is such a delta between how Unbounded Capital sees Bitcoin’s (BSV) security and how exchanges like Binance and Coinbase see Bitcoin’s security. At Unbounded Capital we understand Bitcoin to be incredibly secure with effective settlement of transactions nearly instant (as fast as communication channels can send the packets of data across the internet), while the aforementioned exchanges imply, or explicitly claim, that Bitcoin is so insecure that they required comically long 1008 confirmations to recognize transactions as settled. This is allegedly in the name of protecting themselves and their customers against 51% attacks and reorgs, among additional vague and non-quantifiable criteria.
Marketsstockstelegraph.com

Cryptocurrency exchanges not ready for the market?

The cryptocurrency market had crashed amidst environmental concerns. The market crash has bought a lot of Hodlers as well as panic sellers. The market capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell from above $2 trillion to $1.78 trillion. The past week had seen unparallel volatility with the market flooded by buyers and sellers.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

tZERO Joins Forces With EnergyFunders to Digitize & Trade $25 Million of Securities in New Yield Fund I

TZERO, a blockchain-focused subsidiary of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), announced on Thursday it has teamed up with has signed an agreement with EnergyFunders, an energy projects funding platform, to digitize approximately $25 million of equity interest in EnergyFunders’ Yield Fund I, which is considered the company’s largest fund to-date that will invest in oil and gas assets throughout the U.S.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

CCAI Secures $8M to Merge Centralized and Decentralized Exchange Features

The Cryptocurrencies.AI (CCAI) exchange has secured a multimillion-dollar investment round. It plans to use the funds to fight exchange fragmentation and improve the crypto user experience. The exchange has gained a total of $8 million from various digital asset investors, including but not limited to, Alameda Research, Alphabit, Protocol Ventures,...
Commodities & Futurecoinclarity.com

Best Low Fee Crypto Exchanges

Novices in the crypto trading world quickly realize they’re getting ripped off on fees by their exchange. For Coinbase users, it could be the 2% crypto-to-crypto commission. Or Kraken user’s spreads sometimes reach up to 10%. Or Bithumb Global users become high-volume traders and don’t receive any discounts as a result.
Commodities & Futurecryptopolitan.com

Aurix Chain Ecosystem Solves Problems of Crypto Mainstream Adoption

Many problems have hindered the mainstream adoption of crypto and blockchain. Aurix chain ecosystem offers the most effective and efficient solutions to the issues of mainstream adoption. It has the potential to provide the simplicity that has been lacking in the crypto industry. The primary aim of the Aurix project is to make the crypto industry more transparent, and user-friendly. This is to ensure that anyone can easily enter the market and transact with no hindrance.
Marketsspindigit.com

Bitcoinhedge To Be Listed On The Bullbit Exchange

World’s first zero loss bitcoin hedging platform, Bitcoinhedge, set to list on the Bullbit Exchange, amidst accolades from different quarters. (Spin Digit Editorial):- Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 18, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Bitcoinhedge has continued in the pursuit of helping new and experienced investors in the world of cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin, hedge their investment against the currency’s high volatility as the platform is set to list on the Bullbit Exchange through the BTCHG token. Described as the world’s first zero-loss bitcoin hedging platform, bitcoinhedge.io offers a one-click hedge feature that allows users to hedge any amount of Bitcoin, helping them to protect the value of their investment in the case of negative volatility in the price of BTC.
Currenciesthecoinshark.net

Kuna Exchange Added 3 New Pairs

On the Kuna exchange it is now possible to trade digital assets in three new trading pairs. The exchange takes into account the wishes of users, and decides to expand the possibilities of trading. On May 14, TRX, BCH, XLM and USDT were added. Trading TRX, the token of the...
MarketsCoinDesk

Decentralized Exchange Aggregator 1inch Network Expands to Polygon

Layer 2 scaling solutions such as Polygon facilitate faster and cheaper transactions by running parallel networks, or sidechains, alongside the main Ethereum blockchain. Polygon is becoming more popular, with DeFi giants like Aave integrating with the network to bypass Ethereum’s high gas fees – the cost of using its network.
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

XRP is Back on the Phemex Crypto Exchange

Yes, that’s right! Due to the popular demand of crypto trading enthusiasts, Phemex reconsidered its position regarding the XRP controversy and decided to lift the ban. Along with XRP, Phemex listed eight new coins, which proved to have incredible potential. All of them will be available for spot trading against USDT and as linear contracts with up to 20x leverage.
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

FTX.US hires former Citadel Securities exec to 'massively scale' its crypto exchange

Cryptocurrency exchange operator FTX.US has hired former Citadel Securities executive Brett Harrison as its first president. Harrison will be in charge of helping FTX.US "massively scale out," FTX.US CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a statement Thursday. Harrison's expertise is in developing trading technology. In his most recent role at Citadel Securities, Harrison was head of semi-systematic technology, where he oversaw a team of more than 100 engineers.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

How Is Trustworthiness Measured In A Crypto Exchange?

Trust is crucial in any financial system. While Cryptocurrency is taking the world to the moon, it is very easy for some of the fake crypto exchanges to make a fool of beginners as well as experienced users all around the globe. Opting for an exchange system that is not secure and dodgy is becoming a widespread mistake. For trust building, the most important thing is how safe and transparent a crypto exchange is. It is crucial to look into the various factors to check the trustworthiness of a crypto exchange before opting for it.
Marketswcregisteronline.com

How to Choose Cryptocurrency Exchange Online

Now, when cryptocurrency has become an inseparable part of the financial world, many people are willing to try their luck and either to invest in a couple of most promising coins or to trade crypto. Whatever you choose, it is important to select a cryptocurrency exchange correctly. The profitability of your decision will depend on this choice.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

How Can Users Ascertain the Security of a Cryptocurrency Exchange

Security and privacy are the cornerstones of digital currency exchanges. Concerns about exchange hacks and financial loss are the center of negative PR for most of these platforms. And what users should do is to ensure that their exchange of choice has the best security standards. According to Finaria, over $1.8 billion were lost through crypto exchange hacks between 2019 and 2020. Most of these losses have been linked to cybercriminals using ransomware, phishing, and fraud. From the numbers, it seems significant for one to be aware of the risks associated with digital currencies. And the importance of taking the necessary steps to avoid or combat such threats.
Commodities & Futurebeincrypto.com

Block.one Launches Bullish Cryptocurrency Exchange

Blockchain platform Block.one has announced they are launching a new blockchain-based cryptocurrency exchange called Bullish. Bullish aims to combine the performance, privacy and compliance of traditional exchanges with vertically integrated user benefits of decentralized finance. It will capitalize Bullish with approximately $10 billion in digital assets and cash. These include...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Inherent Complexity: Is There A Solution For Crypto Exchange Users?

Cryptocurrencies are complicated, and that is largely in part due to the newness of the technology. The inherent complexity of these currencies is deeply ingrained within the blockchain code; within cryptography. When Satoshi Nakamoto embarked on building the Bitcoin blockchain, he had 31,000 lines of code. A simple announcement on...
Commodities & Futurethecoinshark.net

Dfinity ICP tokens appeared on crypto exchanges

Dfinity's cryptocurrency has finally reached the major cryptoexchanges. After five years of anxious waiting, Internet Computer fans will finally be able to purchase a piece of innovation with the ICP coin on Huobi Global. The Internet computer project is an extension of the functionality of the already existing Web, connecting...