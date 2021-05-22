Is Aurix A Secure Exchange?

World’s first zero loss bitcoin hedging platform, Bitcoinhedge, set to list on the Bullbit Exchange, amidst accolades from different quarters. (Spin Digit Editorial):- Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 18, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Bitcoinhedge has continued in the pursuit of helping new and experienced investors in the world of cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin, hedge their investment against the currency’s high volatility as the platform is set to list on the Bullbit Exchange through the BTCHG token. Described as the world’s first zero-loss bitcoin hedging platform, bitcoinhedge.io offers a one-click hedge feature that allows users to hedge any amount of Bitcoin, helping them to protect the value of their investment in the case of negative volatility in the price of BTC.