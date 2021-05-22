newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

FC Cincinnati edges Montreal 2-1, Vallecilla scores

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Gustavo Vallecilla scored once and FC Cincinnati earned a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday.

Djordje Mihailovic opened a 1-0 lead for Montreal (2-3-2) in the 56th minute with a shot 14 yards away from the right side of the penalty box, assisted by Romell Quioto. Jurgen Locadia tied the game for FC Cincinnati (1-3-1) in the 70th minute on a header 16 yards out from the left side of the penalty box, assisted by Geoff Cameron.

Vallecilla sealed the victory for FC Cincinnati in the 86th minute with a header eight yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Ronald Matarrita.

Montreal outshot FC Cincinnati 7-4. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Kenneth Vermeer made two saves for FC Cincinnati. Clement Diop made one save for Montreal.

Both teams next play Saturday. FC Cincinnati hosts New England and Montreal visits Chicago.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

463K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Vermeer
Person
Romell Quioto
Person
Djordje Mihailovic
Person
Geoff Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Cincinnati#Montreal#Chicago#Left Side#Fc Cincinnati#Data Skrive#Sportradar#Associated Press#The Game#Play Saturday#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Moreno scores in stoppage time, Atlanta beats Montreal 1-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcelino Moreno scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give Atlanta United a 1-0 victory over Montreal on Saturday night. George Bello sent it ahead to Jake Mulraney, who crossed it to Moreno in the middle of the 18-yard box. Moreno’s header glanced in off the right post to give Atlanta United (2-1-2) the lead two minutes before the final whistle.
Harrison, NJfrontrowsoccer.com

ONE IS ENOUGH: Gotham FC edges Dash in season opener, 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. – Midge Purce scored the lone goal to led NJ/NY Gotham FC to a 1-0 win over the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League season opener for both teams at Red Bull Arena Saturday night. Purce put in an Evelyne Viens feed past goalkeeper Jane Campbell...
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Recap: FC Cincinnati 2, Inter Miami CF 3

Gonzalo Higuain scored a brace, including the late winner three minutes after Nick Hagglund's dramatic equalizer, spoiling the party at the eagerly anticipated opening of TQL Stadium and lifting Inter Miami CF to a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati. Hagglund rose up to meet a Luciano Acosta corner kick and...
NHLESPN

Montreal 2, Toronto 1

First Period--1, Montreal, Anderson 1 (Staal, Toffoli), 12:08. Penalties--Foligno, TOR (Fighting), 10:30; Perry, MTL (Fighting), 10:30; Toffoli, MTL (Hooking), 18:43. Second Period--2, Toronto, Nylander 1 (Foligno, Rielly), 4:28. Penalties--Holl, TOR (Delay of Game), 1:25; Chiarot, MTL (Roughing), 6:43; Spezza, TOR (Hooking), 14:35. Third Period--3, Montreal, Byron 1 (Armia), 12:44 (sh)....
Lake Mills, WIWatertown Daily Times

Girls soccer: Trojans edge L-Cats, 2-1

LAKE MILLS -- Aubrey Erdmann scored twice as East Troy handed the Lake Mills girls soccer team its first loss of the season with a 2-1 decision in a nonconference game at LMHS on Thursday. Erdmann scored unassisted in the third minute. Thirty-two seconds later, L-Cat junior forward Ava Stelter...
MLSfccincinnati.com

FC Cincinnati Partners with SiS

FC Cincinnati and Science in Sport Announce Partnership for 2021 Season. SiS named “Official Performance Nutrition Partner of FC Cincinnati”. FC Cincinnati announced today that it is partnering with Science in Sport (SiS) as the club’s Official Performance Nutrition Partner. “I am delighted that we are working in partnership with...
Soccermvariety.com

Shirley's edges Kanoa 2-1 in women’s soccer

SHIRLEY'S Football Club continues to lead the Division A of the Dove Women's League Spring 2021 after clinching its eighth win on Sunday when it defeated Kanoa Football Club 2-1 at the NMI Soccer Training Center. The first half of the game was filled with countless exchanges. Kanoa's Lalaine Pagarao,...
MLSWKRC

FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Fjeldberg

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Jonas Fjeldberg to a one-year contract with three additional option years. The Orange and Blue selected the midfielder with the No. 54 overall selection in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. “Jonas has earned a contract with FC Cincinnati after training with the team...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

FC Cincinnati shows potential (and backbone) in beating CF Montréal

All season long, FC Cincinnati has found ways to lose. On Saturday afternoon, they flipped the script and FC Cincinnati found a way to win, a 2-1 victory over CF Montréal. The win is the first of the season for FC Cincinnati. It also built on the resilience shown by FC Cincinnati the previous week, a 3-2 loss against Inter Miami where the Ohio side battled back from being down 2-0 to level the score, only to lose late in the match.
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Recap: FC Dallas 2, Real Salt Lake 2

Damir Kreilach's 86th-minute header lifted Real Salt Lake to a 2-2 draw at FC Dallas in a wet and wild affair at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Kreilach's late equalizer canceled out Ryan Hollingshead's deflected strike for Dallas two minutes earlier, during an evening where rain and slick conditions challenged the footing of players and handling of goalkeepers on both sides.
MLSdynamotheory.com

The Houston Dynamo vs the Vancouver Whitecaps: how to watch, lineups, and more

The Houston Dynamo are back in action following a double game week where they split the results with a win at home and then a loss on the road when they traveled to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. This week they got some well deserved rest and are back at BBVA Stadium to take on the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps. The Dynamo currently sit in 6th place in the Western Conference with 8 points, but the Whitecaps are right behind them in 8th place with 7 points.
MLSthepost.on.ca

CF Montréal squanders lead in loss to struggling FC Cincinnati

It’s one thing to take the lead. It’s another to hold the lead. And, for the second time in this Major League Soccer season, CF Montréal failed. FC Cincinnati, a side that has yet to win this season, overcame a one-goal deficit to upset CFM 2-1 Saturday afternoon at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
MLSdynamotheory.com

Houston Dynamo stay unbeaten at home in win over the Vancouver Whitecaps

Houston Dynamo FC were looking to bounce back following a loss on the road to the Colorado Rapids when they took on the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Dynamo played nearly flawlessly in the 2-1 win at BBVA Stadium, but a late flub gifted the visitors a bit of life that made many Dynamo fans nervous. Still, the Dynamo defended well even if there were a few too many nervy moments late, and earned all three points.