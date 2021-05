An Albany Police officer charged in connection to a response to a party in March 2019 has pleaded guilty to assault and resigned from the force. Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced Wednesday that sentencing for Luke Deer has been adjourned for a year. Soares says that Deer has been receiving treatment through Veterans Affairs for the last two years while he has been suspended from the police department. The DA says if Deer successfully continues treatment and has no new arrests over the next year, the 31-year-old will be allowed to withdraw his plea and substitute a non-criminal conviction.