As the year finally ends, so does the finale of each senior athlete’s legacy that they’ve left behind at West. Despite this being one of the worst school years ever in history, each student, specifically the seniors, gave it their all and wouldn’t let the pandemic ruin any ounce of hope and passion they had for their sports in which they’ve begun playing since their freshman year. As a farewell to all the athletes who have dedicated their time and effort to represent Niles West Sports, here is a thank you to the senior class of 2021.