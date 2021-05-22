Some Tottenham fans in bits after ‘hilarious’ transfer update emerges over Harry Kane
Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are in fits of laughter after a report emerged over Chelsea’s prospective bid to tempt Harry Kane away from the club. According to ESPN, the Blues are looking to offer the Lilywhites several players and money in exchange for the side’s star striker. The players being considered as part of a swap deal include Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga, however, the west Londoners fear Spurs won’t do business with them.tbrfootball.com