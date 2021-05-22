Some Tottenham fans in bits after ‘hilarious’ transfer update emerges over Harry Kane

Tottenham strengthened their European qualification hopes with a 2-0 win over Wolves which moved them into the top six.Harry Kane opened the scoring with a goal that advanced his chances of winning the Premier League Golden Boot and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg doubled the lead after the break.It was Kane’s 22nd goal of the season, taking him back in front of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race for a prize he has won twice before, while he also hit the post twice.Spurs can still mathematically make the top four, but Europa League qualification is looking much more likely and a sixth-placed finish is...