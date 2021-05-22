newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Some Tottenham fans in bits after ‘hilarious’ transfer update emerges over Harry Kane

By Muhammad Nisar
tbrfootball.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Tottenham Hotspur fans are in fits of laughter after a report emerged over Chelsea’s prospective bid to tempt Harry Kane away from the club. According to ESPN, the Blues are looking to offer the Lilywhites several players and money in exchange for the side’s star striker. The players being considered as part of a swap deal include Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga, however, the west Londoners fear Spurs won’t do business with them.

tbrfootball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Tammy Abraham
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Espn#Lilywhites#Spurs#Tbr View Kane#Chelsea Fans#Bits#Mediocre Squad Players#Bring Bale#Star#Manchester City#Laughter#Time#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Kane pinpoints reason for Tottenham victory over Wolves

Tottenham star Harry Kane was delighted with the team's display against Wolves in the Premier League. Spurs dominated from start to finish and could have scored more goals, as they push to finish in a Europa League spot. Kane scored the first goal of the game, before Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg made...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'We need an ambitious coach': Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says Jose Mourinho's successor at Tottenham MUST take the team forward after admitting merely securing Europa League football would now be 'fantastic'

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants his side to appoint an 'ambitious' new manager. Spurs are looking for a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho following the Portuguese's sacking last month and are understood to have compiled a shortlist. Ryan Mason is in temporary charge until the end of the season and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Harry Kane fires Tottenham towards Europa League with win over Wolves

Tottenham strengthened their European qualification hopes with a 2-0 win over Wolves which moved them into the top six.Harry Kane opened the scoring with a goal that advanced his chances of winning the Premier League Golden Boot and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg doubled the lead after the break.It was Kane’s 22nd goal of the season, taking him back in front of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race for a prize he has won twice before, while he also hit the post twice.Spurs can still mathematically make the top four, but Europa League qualification is looking much more likely and a sixth-placed finish is...
Premier Leaguecaughtoffside.com

Video: Man United target Harry Kane all set for summer transfer as he says an emotional goodbye to Spurs fans

The Harry Kane transfer saga is probably going to run all summer, but it’s starting to look like he does want to leave. That doesn’t necessarily mean that anyone can afford to pay the transfer fee so there’s no guarantee that he does move on, but a report from The Guardian has confirmed that it’s a possibility and Man United are named as a likely destination.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ask Crouchie! Sportsmail's Peter Crouch is back to answer YOUR questions... on why Tottenham can forget trying to lure Steven Gerrard, Leicester usurping Arsenal from the Big Six, and why Alisson's header was better than ANY he ever scored!

Events at Wembley dominate Peter Crouch's agenda this week but there are plenty of other topics for Sportsmail's resident columnist to explore. From Rangers boss Steven Gerrard attracting attention to Sean Dyche's future at Burnley and Alisson's brilliant late winner against West Brom, Crouchie discusses a number of things with our readers.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Some Tottenham fans optimistic over landing Skriniar with Inter needing to sell

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans were optimistic over landing Milan Skriniar after a report claimed Internazionale need to sell the center-half in order to balance the books. According to Leggo, the Slovakian would provide the Italian champions with the necessary funds needed to balance the books. However, the Lilywhites aren’t the only English club interested in signing the center-half with Manchester United also eyeing up a move for the 26-year-old.