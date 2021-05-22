FC Cincinnati edges Montreal 2-1, Vallecilla scores
Gustavo Vallecilla scored once and FC Cincinnati earned a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday. Djordje Mihailovic opened a 1-0 lead for Montreal (2-3-2) in the 56th minute with a shot 14 yards away from the right side of the penalty box, assisted by Romell Quioto. Jurgen Locadia tied the game for FC Cincinnati (1-3-1) in the 70th minute on a header 16 yards out from the left side of the penalty box, assisted by Geoff Cameron.