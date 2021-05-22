Corral trending golden

Instinctively, I reached for a mask on the kitchen counter on my way out the door. We have a box of them, nearly empty, now. And then it occurred to me that I was inoculated, had been for some time, and was informed just the day prior that it was A-OK to go out in public unprotected, as it were. Still, I stuffed the insurance into my sweatshirt pocket, grabbed the car keys, patted my back pocket – yes, I had my wallet – and headed off to the grocery store. I still had time to consider whether I would be wearing the mask inside the store.