Corral trending golden
What does a buffet restaurant owner do when a pandemic takes self-serve food options off the table?. He waits patiently for seven months. “It was tough,” said Eddie Torrico, who opened Beckley’s Golden Corral franchise in October 2017. Immediately, his new restaurant, which had once served as the location of a Ryan’s, drew a loyal following of customers, many of whom expressed disappointment when the pandemic forced their favorite eatery to temporarily close its doors.www.register-herald.com