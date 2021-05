Chautauqua County is doing better than some neighboring counties when it comes to getting shots in arms. The New York vaccine tracker shows that 41.5 percent of Chautauqua County's population has received at least one dose as of Saturday. Cattaraugus County's vaccine rate is 35.2 percent while Allegany County is at 32 percent. Allegany County has one of the lowest rates of any county across the state. Chautauqua County's vaccinate rate is still lower than the state-wide rate of 48.7 percent.