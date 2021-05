19 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, and there are 5 new presumptive cases, as of Thursday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said this is the highest single day report of new cases since March 3rd of this year. DCCRT said the concern is that the new cases in the past two weeks are all from residents that are not fully vaccinated. Even more concerning is the fluctuating but high number of residents that are being hospitalized due to complications with the COVID-19 virus.