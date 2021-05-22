Youth football registration now open

Ages 6-14 eligible to join - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the pandemic begins to fade away, favorite pastimes are making a comeback. Yuma Coyotes Football hosted a registration event in hopes of getting local children active once again.

Founded in 2016, the tackle football league provides a skills camp and friendly competition for youngsters to learn while they play.

After over a year of restrictions and canceled seasons, youth sports are up and running.

The Yuma coyotes football league is excited to get back out on the field.

"We weren’t able to play last year in 2020. I know that let a lot of kids down. That we just couldn’t, we couldn’t figure out the safest way to do that during the pandemic. So now that everything is opening up and things are starting to get back to normal um, we’re excited to have the kids be able to come back out and play tackle football," says Yuma AYF Coyotes President.

Registration is already looking good, even better than 2019.

"We’ve been getting a huge response from parents and kids signing up. They’re all super excited to be out here playing," explains Seward.

One mom says it’s time for outdoor fun.

"We’re just super excited. The more kids the merrier. You know, we’re excited going to Phoenix. Excited for all the kids that are gonna get back out here and just run," says Kelly.

The traveling tackle football league is open to children ages six to 14 who are either elementary or junior high students. Seward says the coyotes will continue to follow state and federal safety guidelines.

"We encourage all of you to bring your children out to sign up and learn how to play football the right way and do it safe and have a good time," says Seward.

If you missed today’s registration event, you can still register online .

