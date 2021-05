HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The owners of The Lucky Rabbit spoke out on their replica of the Little Nero’s Pizza car from Home Alone prop being stolen. A social media post gained a lot of traction and support from the community, accumulating more than 300 shares in an effort to find the prop car. The car had been completely refurbished by Abby and Brandon Thaxton to model the same vehicle in the 1990 movie.