Todd Gilliland and Black's Tire and Auto Service will honor grassroots racing this Friday night during NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Gilliland will race the No. 38 Black's Tire Service Ford F-150 in the livery of the 1998 NASCAR Atlantic Seaboard Regional Champion, Charles Powell III. Powell III was the first Late Model Stock driver from Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway to win a regional title. He did it racing for Ricky Benton and the Black's Tire and Auto Service team. The black base and bright orange logo and number mirror the No. 22 Late Model that Powell III won the championship in.