Thanks to the popularity of apps like Clubhouse, it seems that every other social app is scrambling to add an audio experience to its platform. From Twitter Spaces to Slack, to Facebook, practically everywhere you turn, you'll see something similar, but it's not limited to traditional social apps. Even messaging apps are getting in on the fun. Telegram has actually had a voice chat feature for a while now, but over the past year, it's been promoting the option as a way for small groups or large public channels to communicate in discussion groups or even as an alternative to traditional podcast recording and distribution. If this sounds interesting or exciting to you, we'll show you how to use Telegram's voice chat feature to start up some dynamic group conversations.