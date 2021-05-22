newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton County, GA

BECK: Pondering parallels between gardening and area growth

By Taylor Beck
Covington News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring my childhood, my parents and grandmother would often team up to raise a garden. For years it normally ranged about half an acre. As Mawmaw Beck got older, the garden got smaller. Mawmaw would always want plenty of tomatoes, squash and peas to be planted. (Yes, I was one of those kids who grew up watching soap operas with my grandmother while shelling peas.) There’d always be an assortment of other vegetables, too, like peppers and okra. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a garden without planting a few rows of corn.

www.covnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
County
Newton County, GA
City
Covington, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Metropolitan Area#Living Things#The News#Neely Farms#Weeds#Vegetables#Critters#Corn#Picking Cotton#Kids#Perspective#Soap Operas#Bugs#People#Connected Growth#Planned Community Kind#Stanton Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Newton County, GACovington News

OUR VIEW: Nichols gone but never forgotten

Former Newton County Sheriff Joe Nichols was the epitome of what it means to be a leader and public servant. Nichols died Monday in Statesboro at the age of 77. He worked in law enforcement for the city of Covington and at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 40 years until retiring in 2008.
Covington, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

‘Doing the Most Good’ — Covington-Newton County Salvation Army celebrates 57 years

COVINGTON — William and Catherine Booth began walking the streets of London, England, preaching and caring for the needs of the poor, homeless, hungry and destitute. The year was 1865, and from their simple act of ministry was born today’s Salvation Army. The army has grown, but its mission remains the same and whether in London or Covington, volunteers continue the work that began 156 years ago.
Newton County, GACovington News

Newton board debates, approves donation to Juneteenth organizers

COVINGTON, Ga. — Some county commissioners recently defended a donation to a group organizing an annual Juneteenth observance after hearing they could be opening the door to requests from groups they do not agree with. The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a $1,500 donation to cover an...
Newton County, GACovington News

Some Newton businesses 'improvise' amid gas shortages

COVINGTON, Ga. — Recent shortages have not stopped some area businesses heavily reliant on steady gasoline supplies from getting their products to their customers. Both, however, have taken measures to make sure their vehicles do not end up on the side of the road. A ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline’s...
Covington, GACovington News

Neely Farms project could generate $350 million economic impact in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — A mixed-used development project underway in Covington could create a more than $350 million impact in Newton County. Phil Johnson, a local attorney who represents Neely Farms Family Limited Partnership LLLP, said that figure was a rough, yet conservative estimation for Neely Farms, located at 9135 Martin Luther King Ave. (Covington Bypass Road).
Newton County, GACovington News

State to cut off federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits

ATLANTA — Georgia is joining a growing number of Republican-led states in cutting off federal unemployment benefits to incentivize out-of-work employees to return to their jobs. Gov. Brian Kemp said in an interview with Fox News Thursday that the Georgia Department of Labor will stop issuing $300 weekly checks to...
Covington, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

District 2 Community Cleanup planned for May 15

COVINGTON - Commissioner Demond Mason and the Newton County Bicentennial Committee, along with Keep Newton Beautiful, are hosting a community cleanup in District 2 to give back to the community during the 200th year of Newton County. Throughout the year, each district commissioner is hosting a cleanup as an act...
Newton County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton School System to collect devices at centralized locations

COVINGTON — With the end of the school year quickly approaching, the Newton County School System is making plans to collect electronic devices loaned to students and families during the past year. According to Dr. Adam Phyall, NCSS director of Technology and Media Services, the district will offer centralized device...
Newton County, GACovington News

BECK: Hats off to JDA for job well done

Years ago, my father had the chance to invest in a few little companies called Yahoo!, Microsoft and Apple, among others, but he took a pass. It’s easy to see, now, how big of a mistake it was to not take the risk, because he would likely be a millionaire if he chose differently. Those businesses are worth billions of dollars today.
Covington, GACovington News

NEWTON EVENTS: Farmer's market, Live at Lunch concerts

• Farmers Market opening day is set for Tuesday, May 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Denny Dobbs Park at 6252 Hwy. 212 in Covington. Newton County Parks and Recreations will host the weekly event which will feature fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and more every Tuesday from a variety of farms and vendors. It will run through October.
Covington, GACovington News

Newton Chamber announces new membership director

The Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce announces that Katie Brunette of Covington will be joining its team as the new Membership Director Monday, May 10. Katie was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, and relocated to Covington in 2016 with her loving husband of 11 years, Geoff Brunette, and daughter, Reagan, 9, that attends Peachtree Academy.
Conyers, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale, Newton schools to receive School Crashers grants

CONYERS – Georgia United Credit Union Foundation in partnership with Georgia United Credit Union has announced eight grant recipients of the 2021 Georgia United Foundation School Crashers program, including one school in Newton County and one in Rockdale County. School Crashers is the foundation’s largest community service program that offers schools across the state an opportunity to apply for a school facility makeover. The program strengthens communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for the students, faculty and staff.
Newton County, GACovington News

Farmers market opens for season Tuesday at Newton County park

COVINGTON, Ga. — Products from locally grown vegetables and meat to homemade pet accessories are set to be available on opening day of the inaugural county Farmer’s Market Tuesday. The weekly afternoon event is set to begin with 13 vendors Tuesday, May 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Denny...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

A 200-acre development might be the Avalon of metro Atlanta's east side

A proposed mixed-use project in Covington could become eastern metro Atlanta's answer to major developments such as Avalon and Halcyon. Developers plan to transform about 200 acres into more than 1,000 residences and 60 acres of commercial space, Philip A. Johnson, an attorney representing the land owner, Neely Farms Family Limited Partnership, told Atlanta Business Chronicle.
Newton County, GACovington News

Newton receives $2.6M payment from technology park land sale

COVINGTON, Ga. — It took almost 23 years but Newton County has been made “whole” on its investment in Stanton Springs technology park. The park that began literally as a dream of a former Newton commission chairman has paid off after an industrial recruiter gave a $2.6 million check to county commissioners Tuesday night.