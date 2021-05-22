BECK: Pondering parallels between gardening and area growth

During my childhood, my parents and grandmother would often team up to raise a garden. For years it normally ranged about half an acre. As Mawmaw Beck got older, the garden got smaller. Mawmaw would always want plenty of tomatoes, squash and peas to be planted. (Yes, I was one of those kids who grew up watching soap operas with my grandmother while shelling peas.) There’d always be an assortment of other vegetables, too, like peppers and okra. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a garden without planting a few rows of corn.