Avalanche Find New Way to Win in Game 3 Victory Over Blues

After two home wins to begin the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a clear pattern had emerged for the Colorado Avalanche: let the big dogs eat, and success will follow. But after Friday night against the St. Louis Blues, the Avs can more confidently rely on the small dogs to chip in as well. As the final buzzer sounded, the team skated off with a 5-1 victory. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog, and Cale Makar combined for just two points. Instead, unlikely heroes emerged from across the Avalanche roster. Ryan Graves, Alex Newhook, and Tyson Jost came to play.