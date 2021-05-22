newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Avalanche Find New Way to Win in Game 3 Victory Over Blues

By Avery McGrail
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two home wins to begin the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a clear pattern had emerged for the Colorado Avalanche: let the big dogs eat, and success will follow. But after Friday night against the St. Louis Blues, the Avs can more confidently rely on the small dogs to chip in as well. As the final buzzer sounded, the team skated off with a 5-1 victory. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog, and Cale Makar combined for just two points. Instead, unlikely heroes emerged from across the Avalanche roster. Ryan Graves, Alex Newhook, and Tyson Jost came to play.

thehockeywriters.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Ryan Graves
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Joe Sakic
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
Person
Brandon Saad
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Tyson Jost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Night Games#Home Games#Joe Hockey#Avalanche Find New Way#The Colorado Avalanche#The St Louis Blues#Avs#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Detroit Red Wings#Mass Communication#The Puck Authority#The Rapid City Rush#Ngu Vision Media#News Editor#Tampa Bay Lightning#Tough Games#Hockey Games#St Louis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLSports Illustrated

Playoff Preview: St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

One is a recent Stanley Cup champion. The other just won the President's Trophy. Who has the edge in this thrilling playoff matchup? Ryan Kennedy and Ken Campbell discuss. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHLchatsports.com

Colorado Avalanche win the biggest game of the year 2-1 over Vegas Golden Knights

It all came down to the eighth and final regular season meeting between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights determine if Vegas was going to clinch the Honda West Division title or if Colorado still had a chance at it in their remaining two games. The Avalanche ultimately pulled out a 2-1 victory after falling behind and now control their own destiny with a shot at both the division crown and President’ Trophy.
NHLCBS Sports

Underdog Blues undermanned against No. 1 seed Avalanche

Two years ago, the St. Louis Blues had the fewest points in the league nearly halfway through the season. They got on a roll and didn't stop until they won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. This season, in a condensed schedule, St. Louis was in...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

DraftKings: Avalanche biggest favorite to win first-round series

Vegas (-240), the second-place finisher in the West Division were a narrower favorite over the Minnesota Wild (+190) for their series, which opens Sunday in Las Vegas. In the North Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs (-315) were picked to beat the Montreal Canadiens (+240). As of Friday, bettors overwhelmingly favored the Leafs, 96 percent of the handle and 93 percent of bets on Toronto They also favored the Edmonton Oilers (-186), with 80 percent of bettors wagering on the Oilers to eliminate the Winnipeg Jets (+150) in the first round, representing 94 percent of the handle.
NHLSportsGrid

NHL Playoff Series Preview: (1) Colorado Avalanche vs. (4) St. Louis Blues

It took the full 56-game schedule, but the Colorado Avalanche managed to climb the West Division mountain and end the season with the best record in the NHL. The Avs tied the Golden Knights with 82 points but finished tops in the league on the strength of having more regulation wins than the Knights. As a result, they have guaranteed home-ice advantage through the playoffs and a first-round matchup with the St. Louis Blues.
NHLflyingfishhockey.com

Avalanche will rumble past opposition on way to Stanley Cup

It’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it. Back in January, my pick to win the Stanley Cup was the Colorado Avalanche. With the Rocky Mountain boys capturing the Presidents’ Trophy for best record in the regular season, I see no reason to change that prognostication now. Colorado general manager...
NHLcoloradohockeynow.com

Colorado Avalanche lines and D pairs for Game 1 vs. St. Louis

Finally back home, after going to practice earlier today (had some errands to run, and ran into a bit of a DaterJinx with some delays in getting them done). First, let’s get right to the Colorado Avalanche lines and D pairs that, barring anything unforeseen overnight or tomorrow morning, will be in place for Game 1 of a quarterfinal playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Monday night at Ball Arena:
NHLNBC Sports

The Roundtable: Stanley Cup Predictions

The NBC Sports Edge staff have gathered to give their first-round picks in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There are eight series to get to, so let’s get to it. Editor’s Note: Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news and updates. Plus, it allows you to easily track your favorite players. Get it here!
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Avalanche F Nathan MacKinnon aimed for playoff opener vs. Blues

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was back at practice Saturday and is expected to play in Monday's Game 1 of a first-round playoff series against the visiting St. Louis Blues. MacKinnon missed four of the final five regular-season games due to a lower-body injury. But coach Jared Bednar said Saturday...
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs preview: Veterans with 1,000 games eye first title

Thornton of Maple Leafs, Suter of Wild, Weber of Canadiens looking to end drought. The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs start Saturday and NHL.com is taking a look at different types of players who can have a big impact on the postseason. Today, veteran players in the 2021 playoffs who have played the most games without winning a Stanley Cup.
NHLThe Spread

Blues vs. Avalanche, 5/17/21 NHL Playoffs Predictions

The Blues and Avalanche will play the opener of their divisional round semifinals on Monday night at 10:00 p.m. ET. With Colorado listed as a massive home favorite and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the best bet in this Game 1 matchup?. Game Snapshot. 005 St. Louis Blues (+220)...