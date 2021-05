By J Hutcherson (May 18, 2021) US Soccer Players – Last week, the National Football League continued its run as always newsworthy by announcing the 2021 schedule. It includes two games in London, with the league resuming its International Series. The NY Jets play Atlanta on October 10, with Miami vs Jacksonville the following Sunday. Tottenham’s stadium is hosting both games, built with NFL-style locker rooms and with gridiron football in mind.