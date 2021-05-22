Emily Eavis on Glastonbury’s annus horribilis: ‘We lost £5 million in one year’

It had the same host and was held in the same venue, but the 2021 Brit Awards bore no resemblance to any other version of the U.K.’s biggest music awards. As part of the government’s Events Research Program, 4,000 people were allowed to attend — just over a quarter of the usual BRITs attendance. But it’s been so long since anyone in the U.K. has attended an indoor event of this scale that a surreal air hung over the proceedings as the industry mingled awkwardly on the concourse outside London’s O2 Arena. Still, they soon got back into the swing of it. Hugging is still banned in the U.K. until Monday, but if there are any regulations on air kissing, they seemed to be ignored by many.