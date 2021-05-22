newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Emily Eavis on Glastonbury’s annus horribilis: ‘We lost £5 million in one year’

By Craig McLean
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDown on Worthy Farm in Somerset, you know it’s about time for Glastonbury – there’s mud underfoot and storm clouds ahead. But reliably unreliable weather aside, this year’s version of the world’s biggest rock festival is different in every other respect. Beaming to screens around the world this weekend is a live-streamed concert performed on the farm, starring Coldplay, Haim, Damon Albarn, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and almost two-dozen more artists – plus some top-secret special guests.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Michael Kiwanuka
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Emily Eavis
Person
Damon Albarn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annus Horribilis#Transplants#Glastonbury Festival#Live Performances#Covid#Libertarian#Conservative#Corporation#Live At Worthy Farm#Wateraid#Greenpeace#Instagram#Mendip Council#Oxfam#Organiser Emily Eavis#Glastonbury Weekend#Sir Paul Mccartney#Musicians#Artists#Somerset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Related
MusicNME

George Ezra, Róisín Murphy and more added to Glastonbury ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestream

Glastonbury Festival’s ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ has unveiled more acts, set times and special guests for its livestream event later this month. ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ will take place between May 22-23 and is described as a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”. Performances from Coldplay, Haim, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Jorja Smith and IDLES have already been confirmed.
MusicBBC

Behind the scenes of Glastonbury's live-stream concert

The Pyramid Stage is a skeleton, and the fields are empty - but Glastonbury will go ahead on Saturday night, with a one-off live-stream concert. Coldplay, Jorja Smith, George Ezra and Kano are all set to play in the five-hour event, which organisers say will "help to secure the festival's return in 2022" after two years of Covid-enforced cancellations.
Festivalkentlive.news

Glastonbury organisers to host one-day event at Worthy Farm in September

Glastonbury Festival organisers have been given permission to host a special one-day event at Worthy Farm in September. The annual music and arts event has been cancelled for two years in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic but Mendip Council has given the go-ahead for a scaled-down concert later this year.
Festivalthatgrapejuice.net

Glastonbury Returns, Confirms One-Day ‘Equinox’ Festival For September

With a variety of festivals confirming returns this year, one of the world’s biggest has followed suit. Organizers for the UK’s globally renowned Glastonbury Festival have announced that it’ll be back – albeit with a few tweaks, this September. Full story below…. As reported, this year’s extravaganza was initially canceled...
Entertainmentofficialcharts.com

BBC to broadcast highlights from Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream

The BBC have announced that they will broadcast Glastonbury's 'Live At Worthy Farm' livestream event. Highlights from the five-hour concert, which included performances from Coldplay (pictured above), Wolf Alice, Haim and Michael Kiwanuka, will air alongside a one-hour behind the scenes special presented by Jo Whiley. The show is expected...
MusicNME

Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis thanks fans following ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestream

Glastonbury‘s Emily Eavis has shared a message of thanks following last night’s ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestream. The virtual event included performances from the likes of Wolf Alice, Kano, Haim, Coldplay, Michael Kiwanuka and the debut appearance of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s new band The Smile. Each set was performed at a different location around the iconic festival site.
MusicNME

Glastonbury shares sneak peek of HAIM performing at Stone Circle for Live At Worthy Farm

Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of HAIM rehearsing for their Live At Worthy Farm set this Saturday (May 22). The band will join Coldplay, Wolf Alice, Kano, IDLES, Michael Kiwanuka and other acts for Glastonbury’s livestreamed mini festival, which will take viewers on a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”. Glastonbury Festival was cancelled for the second year running earlier in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
BBC

Glastonbury secures licence for one-day September concert

Glastonbury organisers have secured a licence for a one-off concert this September, after the main festival was cancelled for a second year. Mendip District Council, which covers the festival's Somerset location, approved the licence, allowing up to 50,000 people to attend the show. It does not guarantee that an event...
MusicAdvanced Television

BBC to air botched Glastonbury concert

The BBC has secured the rights to broadcast footage from Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm concert, and has also commissioned a documentary which will explore behind the scenes at the event. The livestream on May 22nd was disrupted by technical issues, which left hundreds of fans unable to tune in....
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Consequence

Damon Albarn’s Mullet Is Causing a Stir on the Internet

Damon Albarn has always been a virtual pop star thanks to his work in Gorillaz, but it looks like he’s now gone viral for an entirely different reason. On Saturday night, the Blur singer was one of many artists to play at Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm livestream. Instead of being smitten with his stacked setlist, though, fans were more taken by the debut of his brand new mullet.
Musictheubj.com

In the background of Glastonbury’s live-stream show

The Pyramid Stage is a skeleton, and the fields are unfilled – however Glastonbury will go on Saturday night, with an oddball live-stream show. Coldplay, Jorja Smith, George Ezra and Kano are good to go to play in the coordinators say will “help to get return in 2022” following two years of Covid-implemented abrogations.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

BBC to air footage from Glastonbury livestream event

The BBC has secured rights to broadcast footage from Glastonbury’s livestream event held at the weekend, with a behind-the-scenes documentary also commissioned, the corporation has announced. Live At Worthy Farm, a five-hour global livestream which premiered on Saturday night, saw acts including Coldplay, Michael Kiwanuka, Jorja Smith and more performing.
MusicCNN

Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win BRITs Global Icon award

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is preparing to make history as the first woman to be awarded the Global Icon prize at the BRIT awards. The pop superstar will be given the prestigious award at the annual ceremony, which will take place at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday night. Announcing the...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Inside the Brits: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Little Mix and Harry Styles Mix and Mingle in U.K. Awards Show's Hug-Free Comeback

It had the same host and was held in the same venue, but the 2021 Brit Awards bore no resemblance to any other version of the U.K.’s biggest music awards. As part of the government’s Events Research Program, 4,000 people were allowed to attend — just over a quarter of the usual BRITs attendance. But it’s been so long since anyone in the U.K. has attended an indoor event of this scale that a surreal air hung over the proceedings as the industry mingled awkwardly on the concourse outside London’s O2 Arena. Still, they soon got back into the swing of it. Hugging is still banned in the U.K. until Monday, but if there are any regulations on air kissing, they seemed to be ignored by many.