Who would’ve thought a few years ago that phones would be described as smart? Gone are the days of typing in your own ringtones and trying to beat the top score on Snake (although we sometimes wish it would make a comeback): now is the era of the smartphone.People seem to forget, when discussing smartphones, that what you have in your pocket is a supercomputer. Technology is developing quicker than ever: compared to what we were dealing with even 20 years ago, you have a lot of power in your palm.For us, “budget” smartphone stretches close to £400, especially for...