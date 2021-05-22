newsbreak-logo
‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson will stand trial on three counts of rape

By Rhian Daly
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Danny Masterson has been ordered to stand trial by a judge on three rape charges that were brought against him in June 2020. Charlaine F. Olmedo, a judge at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, heard the testimonies of Masterson’s three accusers at a preliminary hearing on Friday (May 21). Olmedo decided that the alleged victims’ evidence was credible enough to move ahead with a trial.

