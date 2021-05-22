newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Saweetie hopes to inspire change

By Celebretainment
republic-online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaweetie is determined to use her platform to "make a change". The 27-year-old rap star has shot to fame over recent years, and she's eager to use her profile to help her community. Saweetie - whose mother is Filipina-Chinese and her father is African American - shared: "The more we...

www.republic-online.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saweetie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Music#Single Mothers#Community Education#Important People#Music Education#Healthy People#Black Communities#Filipina Chinese#African American#The Ice Baby Foundation#Entertainment Tonight#Low Income Communities#Financial Literacy#Musical Genres#Stand#Athletes#Healthy Break Ups#Homage#Entertainment Tonight#Rap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicJezebel

Saweetie's Pizzazz Could Be Used Better Than On 'Fast (Motion)'

Nah, but there are some charming elements: Saweetie, “Fast (Motion)” - I love Saweetie, and she knows how to make a summer banger. In Summer 2019 she released the alarmingly catchy track “My Type” and in Summer 2020 it was impossible to get away from “Tap In.” So I had high hopes when I found out that Saweetie was out with a new song, just as the weather really starts warming up. But “Fast (Motion)” is not the song of the summer. The song doesn’t have that playful Saweetie pizzazz, and even the inclusion of her famed moniker “I know that’s right!”—shoved into one of the verses—left me cold. The vocals sound like Kelis with a Khia beat and the overall production seems like it was made for a 30-second spot in a deodorant commercial above all else. The video gives off the same energy: Saweetie playing football, running track, dribbling a basketball... seriously, is this a Tampax commercial, a Gatorade commercial, or advertising for the Olympics this summer? The video includes product placements featuring Black-owned businesses, which is fantastic. I just wish they were featured in a better music video with a better Saweetie song.
MinoritiesPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Jhené Aiko, Saweetie to perform on AAPI advocacy TV special

NEW YORK — (AP) — Platinum-selling performers of part-Asian descent, including R&B singer Jhené Aiko and rapper Saweetie, will perform on a TV special produced by The Asian American Foundation, the newly formed organization launched to improve AAPI advocacy. TAAF announced Thursday that English icon Sting will also perform at...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

Saweetie on Heartbreak and Life Lessons

Saweetie is all about moving forward. W Magazine reports that the rapper publicly announced her breakup with Quavo minutes before jumping in front of the camera for a photoshoot for their special “Music Issue.” In conversation with W, Saweetie later shared that she wanted to focus on the shoot, channeling her energy toward the present moment. “I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody,” she explained. “And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photo shoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later.”
Musiczapgossip.com

Saweetie’s ‘huge Latin record’

Saweetie has promised her fans a “huge Latin record”. The 27-year-old rapper has revealed there will be an extremely exciting collaboration on her upcoming debut album and she cannot wait for her fans to hear it. Speaking to Billboard, she said: “I have a Latin record that I’m really excited...
MusicComplex

Premiere: Loui and Saweetie Link Up for “Talkin’ Bout” Video

Loui and Saweetie take it back to the classroom in the Whipalo-directed video for “Talkin’ Bout,” which finds the two artists turning up to match the energy of the beat that is anchored by a sample of Cali Swag District’s “Teach Me How to Dougie” and Kstylis’ “Booty Me Down.” Saweetie shows out on her verse, and Loui holds his own as well. The dynamic on “Talkin’ Bout” reflects the way Saweetie approached Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 as a whole, using the project as a way to highlight up-and-coming artists.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Saweetie Takes ‘Fast (Motion)’ Slander In Stride

Saweetie has given her legion of icy girls plenty of ammunition for the summer. After a fun, playful star turn in the Call Of Duty: Warzone season 3 trailer, the Bay Area native went video game style for her “Fast (Motion)” video, but not with the same results. Most fans...
Advocacytownandcountrymag.com

Red Carpet Advocacy Honors Amanda Gorman for Inspiring Social Change

When stylist and costume designer Arianne Phillips met former luxury-brand marketing executive Carineh Martin in 1997, she would have never guessed that two decades later their joint love for fashion would transform into a purpose-driven organization rooted in philanthropy. “After the 2016 election, we found ourselves protesting and advocating for change," Martin says, "and we realized that we wanted to activate our work toward social progress."
Celebritieswcregisteronline.com

Saweetie Strives For First By Keeping Things In ‘Fast (Motion)’ On Her Energetic New Banger

After dropping a new song for fans every now and then, Saweetie seems ready to flood the streets with music as the Bay Area rapper is already back with a new track. Her latest drop is an energetic banger titled “Fast (Motion)” and on it, Saweetie has her eyes on nothing but first place. She boasts about keeping things at a quick pace just like the life she lives, while leaving her competition in the dust behind her. The song arrives with a video that features the rapper as a soccer player, racecar driver, and skydiver, thus proving there’s nothing she can’t excel at.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Reveals Her Money Goals: "I Want $900 Million"

Bay Area rapper Saweetie knows what she wants out of life and she's manifesting it. She's taken a strong command over her social media presence, becoming one of the most popular rap personalities on the internet and earning a lot of engagement every time she posts. She's also presently working on developing as an artist, admitting that she's attending a camp to sharpen her skills in all areas. Clearly, Saweetie has a good head on her shoulders. As for her goals on the financial end, she's ready to speak her dreams into existence, looking to follow in the footsteps of businesswomen like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner.
CelebritiesExtra

H.E.R. Talks Saweetie: Queens Recognize Queens

“Extra’s” Senior Music Correspondent caught up with H.E.R. ahead of the Billboard Music Awards to talk about her performance. She also dished on how “surreal” it is to be on track to become an EGOT winner and talked about her friendship with Saweetie. H.E.R. said of Saweetie, “We have a...
Santa Monica, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Responds To Donation Jar Backlash From Busking Video

People really think Saweetie is down bad following her split from Quavo. The rapper has been hyping up the release of her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, for the last few months and, over the weekend, she decided to show some love to her fans with an impromptu performance on the Santa Monica Pier. The rapper took the microphone and performed her new single "Fast (Motion)" which had a lot of people talking on social media. Critics were mostly concerned with the donation jar encouraging fans to leave money for the rapper. However, according to Saweetie, she wasn't personally asking for tips-- all of the money was going toward an up-and-coming artist's pockets.
Kalamazoo, MItribuneledgernews.com

Pandemic, cancer diagnosis inspire debut album with message of ‘hope’ from Kalamazoo musician

KALAMAZOO, MI — Paulie Cohen has been playing in bands his whole life. He has been a drummer in rock bands, a singer in a funk band and even played keys in a yacht rock outfit. For years, he wished he could put together a singer-songwriter album. But every time he sat down and tried to write his own songs, he felt like the melody was off, or his lyrics were just downright bad.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Day of Hope serves as an opportunity to heal, inspire

HUNTINGTON — Four teens whose lives were taken from them nearly 16 years ago are still being remembered through the annual Day of Hope, which offers residents an opportunity for continued healing from that tragedy and others. On May 22, 2005, teenagers Megan Poston, Eddrick Clark, Michael Dillon and Donte...
Celebritiesthecut.com

For Saweetie, Friendship Smells Like Strawberry Cupcakes

Scientific studies confirm that, of all the senses, smell offers the best recall. In “Scent Memories,” the Cut asks people about the scents they associate with different times in their lives. Next up is rapper Saweetie. The budding style and beauty icon is the newest face of saturated, statement-making nail...
Books & Literatureseattleschild.com

Four great books that help inspire change

I am so excited to share these inspiring books about ways kids can and do make a difference in their communities. The power and impact of young voices should never be underestimated, and should be nurtured and encouraged. These four titles are only a small sample of what is available in your local and independent bookstores to educate and inspire young people.