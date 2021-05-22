State Police Investigating Shooting on Day Boulevard

At about 3:12 PM on Sunday May 16, 2021, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested Marshall Burton, 38, of Boston on multiple charges preexisting arrest warrants after responding to a call for a robbery in progress in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston. On arrival, officers located an adult female victim who stated that the suspect had approached her and taken several pieces of her property before spitting on her and fleeing on foot. The victim was not injured during the incident and refused medical attention on scene.