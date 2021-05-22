State Police Investigating Shooting on Day Boulevard
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Boston man late last night on William Day Boulevard in South Boston. Preliminary investigation reveals that a group of teenagers in several vehicles were at the Pleasure Bay parking lot. At approximately 10:40 p.m. additional vehicles entered the parking lot and several shots were then fired in the victim’s direction. The victim was struck in the lower body and transported by Boston EMS to Boston Medical Center, where he remains.mspnews.org