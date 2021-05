SOUTH BEND — Two people face felony charges of resisting law enforcement after they led police on a nearly 20-minute chase through parts of Mishawaka and South Bend. In addition to the felony count of resisting law enforcement, Nicholas Singleton and Krystal Pinkowski, both 30 years old, each face one additional felony and multiple misdemeanor charges for their roles in the incident which ended with the suspect’s car being pinned against a wall near the intersection of Lincoln Way West and Ironwood Drive on Monday morning.